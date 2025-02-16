Partners will leverage server colocation, improved internet services, and enhanced network interconnectivity to offer enhanced connectivity, aligning with national digital transformation goals.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Etihad Salam Telecom Company, a leading provider of telecommunications services in Saudi Arabia, today announced a partnership with EdgeNext at LEAP 2025. The collaboration aims to enhance the competitive telecommunications environment in Saudi Arabia, aligning with Saudi Vision 2023 and the objectives outlined by the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT).

The partnership focuses on several key initiatives aimed at strengthening EdgeNext's service delivery and network capabilities within the region. Starting with a cornerstone agreement involves EdgeNext collocating their servers in Etihad Salam Telecom Company's state-of-the-art data centers, enjoying competitive colocation and special internet access . This setting provides EdgeNext with secure, reliable physical infrastructure, enabling them to leverage Etihad Salam Telecom Company's facilities for optimum service performance and scalability.

Amjad Arab, Chief Wholesale and Partnerships Officer at Etihad Salam Telecom Company, said: "Our partnership with EdgeNext embodies our dedication to not just meeting, but exceeding the digital needs of our society. Through this collaboration, we are setting new benchmarks for connectivity and innovation in the realm of telecommunications and content localization."

Further consolidating the partnership, EdgeNext will procure internet services directly from Etihad Salam Telecom Company, ensuring access to robust and high-speed internet connectivity essential for their operations. Additionally, Etihad Salam Telecom Company will facilitate EdgeNext’s peering connection with the Saudi Internet Exchange, significantly enhancing their network interconnectivity and access within the local digital ecosystem.

Dajiang Li, General Manager at EdgeNext said: "Joining forces with Etihad Salam Telecom Company accelerates our mission to deliver unparalleled content experiences to our customers. This is a testament to our commitment to leveraging leading-edge technology to enhance our service delivery and network efficiency."

This collaboration underscores Etihad Salam Telecom Company's role as a service provider and a crucial enabler in the telecommunications sector, contributing significantly to the broader objectives of Saudi Arabia's digital transformation strategy.

About Etihad Salam Telecom Company

Etihad Salam Telecom Company is one of the leading national companies in Saudi Arabia's telecommunications and information technology sector. Recognized as the Kingdom’s fastest-growing and most innovative telecom brand, Salam has operated one of the region’s most established telecom networks since 2005.

The company provides cutting-edge ICT solutions for businesses, government entities, and carriers locally and internationally, along with fixed and mobile services supporting Saudi Arabia's digital transformation. As a key enabler of Saudi Vision 2030, Salam offers advanced telecommunications, cloud computing, data centers, and digital infrastructure. Its subsidiaries, Salam Mobile Telecom Company and Technical Links Services (TLS) ensure the delivery of innovative solutions and seamless connectivity across the Kingdom.

For more information, please visit: www.salam.sa

About EdgeNext

EdgeNext is a prominent leader in the global edge cloud services industry, with a robust infrastructure of over 1,700 edge nodes spanning more than 250 cities worldwide. The company has built strong interconnection partnerships with over 100 key operators across the globe, enabling it to deliver comprehensive edge cloud services, including networking, security, and computing, to meet the varied needs of its enterprise clients.

As part of its ongoing commitment to expanding its presence and capabilities, EdgeNext has been actively growing its infrastructure throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This expansion allows EdgeNext to provide tailored, high-performance solutions for major Internet Service Providers (ISPs), local businesses, international organizations, and strategic partners, ensuring their specific needs are met with precision and efficiency.