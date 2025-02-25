Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Etihad Salam Telecom Company, a leading provider of telecommunications services in Saudi Arabia, today announced a collaboration with Cloud Solutions at LEAP 2025. This strategic partnership underscores a shared vision to redefine the digital healthcare landscape, delivering transformative solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients across the Kingdom, significantly advancing the digital transformation of the kingdom’s health sector for both private and public entities.

Digital healthcare is reshaping the future of medicine in Saudi Arabia by transforming healthcare accessibility and efficiency as part of Vision 2030. These advancements are expected to increase digital health users to over 16 million by 2029 in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, online doctor consultations continue to grow in popularity, with an estimated 1.3 million users in 2024 alone. To address these growing demands, Salam and Cloud Solutions are combining their expertise to create healthcare services that are efficient, patient-centric, and seamlessly integrated, indicating a substantial upsurge in the adoption of digital healthcare initiatives.

Cloud Solutions goes beyond traditional IT solutions, offering comprehensive, end-to-end systems that empower patients with seamless access to their medical records anytime, anywhere. As the leading provider of Health Information Systems (HIS) in Saudi Arabia and the second largest in the Middle East, Cloud Solutions continues to set industry benchmarks.

Through its expertise in cloud platforms, mobile applications, online payments, and integrated digital health records, Cloud Solutions ensures healthcare providers can optimize resources, reduce costs, and improve patient satisfaction. Salam's robust telecommunications infrastructure complements these capabilities, offering secure and reliable connectivity essential for modern healthcare services. Together, the two companies aim to harness their combined strengths to leverage AI-driven technologies in delivering next-generation healthcare solutions in Saudi Arabia, including telemedicine, patient tracking, and real-time data insights, thus meeting the evolving healthcare needs of the population.

Abdullah Mohammed Khorami, Etihad Salam Telecom Company's Chief Business Officer, said: “Our partnership with Cloud Solutions Company is in alignment with our commitment to driving human-inspired innovation. Together, we are setting a new standard for healthcare by empowering providers with digital solutions that are not only advanced but also intuitive and accessible, ensuring the highest levels of care for patients across the kingdom.”

The collaboration is driven by a shared vision to evolve traditional healthcare delivery into a model that is more aligned with today's digital age, offering unprecedented access and convenience to healthcare providers and patients alike. By focusing on innovation and operational excellence, Salam and Cloud Solutions aim not only to enhance the operational efficiency of healthcare providers but also to significantly improve patient experience and outcomes, creating a resilient and accessible healthcare ecosystem.

Eng. Abdulelah Al Mayman, CEO at Cloud Solutions, added: “Our partnership with Etihad Salam Telecom Company represents a transformative step in the healthcare industry. By merging our innovative digital solutions with Etihad Salam Telecom Company’s world-class telecommunications infrastructure, we’re not only addressing the current demands of the healthcare sector but also anticipating and addressing future challenges. Together, we’re building a more connected, accessible, and resilient healthcare system.”

Etihad Salam Telecom Company and Cloud Solutions are committed to shaping a future where healthcare services are more accessible, reliable, and secure, ensuring the health sector's resilience and ability to meet the demands of the modern world.

About Etihad Salam Telecom Company

Etihad Salam Telecom Company is one of the leading national companies in Saudi Arabia's telecommunications and information technology sector. Recognized as the Kingdom’s fastest-growing and most innovative telecom brand, Salam has operated one of the region’s most established telecom networks since 2005.

The company provides cutting-edge ICT solutions for businesses, government entities, and carriers locally and internationally, along with fixed and mobile services supporting Saudi Arabia's digital transformation. As a key enabler of Saudi Vision 2030, Salam offers advanced telecommunications, cloud computing, data centers, and digital infrastructure. Its subsidiaries, Salam Mobile Telecom Company and Technical Links Services (TLS) ensure the delivery of innovative solutions and seamless connectivity across the Kingdom.

For more information, please visit: www.salam.sa

About Cloud Solutions

Cloud Solutions is a premier digital transformation partner, specializing in innovative healthcare solutions that empower providers and patients alike. For over 15 years, Cloud Solutions has delivered tailored Health Information Systems, ERP solutions, and seamless integrations, making it the leading HIS provider in Saudi Arabia. The company’s solutions improve resource utilization, reduce costs, and enhance patient experiences. From flagship greenfield projects to seamless integration with existing systems, Cloud Solutions provides comprehensive, end-to-end support. Trusted by government and private clients, Cloud Solutions continues to set the benchmark for excellence in healthcare innovation.