Joint efforts are aimed at delivering unparalleled connectivity and digital infrastructure, benefiting businesses, cloud, and content providers alike.

Riyadh: Etihad Salam Telecom Company, a leading provider of telecommunications services in Saudi Arabia, and center3, a wholly owned subsidiary of the stc Group, today strengthened their partnership to advance digital infrastructure and connectivity. Through a bilateral agreement formalized at Capacity Middle East 2025, both entities will jointly offer improved network resilience, more efficient connectivity, and scalable solutions to enhance the customer experience in line with the digital economy strategy of the Ministry of Communication and Information (MCIT).

The ICT sector in Saudi Arabia is poised for substantial growth, with projections reaching USD 82.51 billion by 2030. By pooling their resources and expertise, Etihad Salam Telecom Company’s Last Mile and internet access services with center3’s data center and internet exchange capabilities, this partnership is uniquely positioned to drive innovation across cloud data management, internet connectivity, and beyond.

Amjad Arab, Chief Wholesale and Partnerships Officer at Etihad Salam Telecom Company, said: "Our mission is to provide robust, innovative solutions that support the rapid expansion of digital content and seamless technology experiences. We are excited to work together to offer enriched connectivity services and bring content closer to end-users, ultimately empowering businesses and to thrive in an increasingly digital landscape. Our commitment goes beyond infrastructure, it's about enriching lives and empowering businesses to scale and innovate in a digital-first world."

The collaboration is set to enhance three critical areas: bilateral utilization of extensive connectivity services to increase network reach and reliability, leveraging center3's carrier-neutral data centers to broaden Etihad Salam Telecom Company's enterprise solutions, and integrating its vast network with center3’s internet exchanges, enriching the digital ecosystem with diverse content providers.

Mabs Khan, Chief Commercial Officer at center3 said: “This collaboration with Etihad Salam Telecom Company represents a critical advancement in our mission to create a more interconnected and resilient digital infrastructure for MENA. By utilizing each other’s connectivity services and infrastructure, we’re positioned to deliver seamless, carrier-neutral solutions that foster growth and innovation in the region.”

Etihad Salam Telecom Company will integrate its network infrastructure, including advanced data centers and extensive international cable systems, with center3's state-of-the-art data centers and internet exchanges to transform connectivity solutions across the region.

About Etihad Salam Telecom Company

Etihad Salam Telecom Company is a leading homegrown telecommunications company based in Saudi Arabia, and part of the Mawarid Media & Communications Group (MMCG) and Mawarid Holding Company recently recognized as the Kingdom’s fastest growing and most innovative telecom brand. Etihad Salam Telecom Company has operated one of the region’s most established telecom networks since 2005. It provides market-leading next-generation enterprise and wholesale ICT solutions for business, government, and local and international carrier and operator services, as well as fixed and mobile services that enhance the company’s offerings in support of the digital transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About center3

center3, a leader in hosting, data communication, and internet exchange services, is dedicated to advancing digital transformation and connectivity across MENA with its extensive network of carrier-neutral data centers.