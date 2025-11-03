Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Etihad Salam, a leading provider of secure digital infrastructure and advanced communication technologies, today joined the Saudi Arabia Quantum Network Consortium (SQNC)—a pioneering initiative led by King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) through its Saudi Research & Innovation Network, MAEEN.

The SQNC brings together a powerful coalition of global and regional technology leaders—including Microsoft, CISCO, and Cyberani—to accelerate the development of quantum-secure communication networks across the Kingdom. This strategic collaboration spans expertise in software, network hardware, connectivity, and cybersecurity, laying the foundation for a resilient and quantum-safe digital future.

“Our partnership with the Saudi Quantum Network Consortium marks a transformative step in realizing the Kingdom’s quantum ambitions,” said Ahmed al Anqari, CEO of Etihad Salam. “By harnessing the combined strengths of global innovators and national institutions, we are building the infrastructure that will secure Saudi Arabia’s digital sovereignty.”

This initiative is a direct embodiment of Saudi Vision 2030, which calls for technological leadership, economic diversification, and the development of a knowledge-based society. By fostering collaboration across academia, industry, and government, SQNC is transforming Saudi Arabia from a nascent quantum landscape into a mature ecosystem—attracting talent, driving innovation, and catalyzing regional and global partnerships.

As an active partner, Etihad Salam will contribute to the consortium’s mandate to catalyze and incubate innovation across Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), advanced encryption protocols, and the development of a quantum communications infrastructure. These efforts are critical to protecting sensitive data, enabling trusted connectivity, and future-proofing national infrastructure against emerging quantum threats.

“The global quantum communication market is projected to reach $15 billion by 2035, underscoring the urgency and value of early investment. Through SQNC, Saudi Arabia is proactively investing in post-quantum cryptography and quantum-safe networks, ensuring its readiness to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving digital landscape,” added Al-Anqari.

