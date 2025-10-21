Riyadh, Saudi Arabia / Barcelona, Spain – Etihad Salam, a premier telecommunications and digital infrastructure company in Saudi Arabia, has entered into a strategic with AFR-IX telecom, an infrastructure and telecom operator and the developer and operator of the Medusa Submarine Cable System.

This collaboration aims to elevate digital connectivity spanning Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and Asia. Through this agreement, Etihad Salam becomes the primary landing and interconnection hub for the Medusa system within Saudi Arabia through Aqaba (Jordan), solidifying the Kingdom's position as a pivotal digital gateway connecting Asia, Europe, and Africa.

The partnership introduces resilient, high-bandwidth, and low-latency pathways from the Mediterranean to the Arabian Peninsula, fostering expansion for hyperscale data centers, cloud service providers, and digital operators throughout the region.

With this partnership, Etihad Salam will deliver terrestrial backhaul services and capacity swapping to seamlessly incorporate Medusa's network into Saudi Arabia and the broader GCC, and onward to Asia. This initiative represents a significant advancement in Etihad Salam's global cable strategies and underscores its dedication to Saudi Vision 2030's goals for digital innovation and economic diversification.

Medusa Submarine Cable System is an 8,760 km undersea cable network linking critical points in the Mediterranean, such as Spain, France, Italy, Malta, Greece, Cyprus, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya and Egypt. Engineered for high-speed, reliable data transfer between Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East, Medusa delivers up to 480 Tbps of capacity, serving as a vital conduit for surging intercontinental data flows.

Quote from Salam

"Our partnership with Medusa underscores Salam's commitment to positioning Saudi Arabia as a central hub for regional connectivity," stated Amjad Arab, Chief Wholesale and Alliances Officer at Etihad Salam. "By linking the Medusa cable to our robust infrastructure, we're creating innovative international routes that expand our worldwide presence and meet the surging needs for digital and cloud services in the Kingdom. Through this partnership, we seek to offer enriched connectivity services, experiences and bring the world closer, ultimately empowering businesses to scale and innovative in an increasingly digital landscape."

Quote from AFR-IX telecom

"We're excited to collaborate with Etihad Salam, whose expertise and network complement our objective of providing secure, expansive, and high-performance connectivity from the Mediterranean outward," said Norman Albi, Chief Executive Officer of AFR-IX. "This partnership elevates reliability and coverage for carriers worldwide, driving forward digital advancement across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East."

About AFR-IX telecom

AFR-IX telecom is a global infrastructure-based telecommunications operator headquartered in Barcelona. The company owns and operates a robust fiber network and provides international connectivity services across multiple continents, with a strong presence in Africa.

Through its extensive infrastructure — including the Medusa Submarine Cable System, landing station facilities, and a wide network of Points of Presence (PoPs) — AFR-IX telecom delivers reliable and scalable services.

About Salam

Etihad Salam Telecommunication Company stands as a top-tier integrated telecom and digital infrastructure provider in Saudi Arabia, delivering comprehensive wholesale, enterprise, and carrier solutions including IP Transit, International Capacity, Data Center Colocation, and Cloud Interconnectivity. With an expanding regional presence and alliances with international players, Etihad Salam is advancing Vision 2030 by accelerating digital progress and fostering a connected, forward-thinking Saudi Arabia.

Media Contacts

Etihad Salam Telecom – Corporate Communications

Email: [press@salam.sa]

Website: www.salam.sa

AFR-IX telecom, Medusa Submarine Cable System – Media Relations

Email: contact@medusascs.com

Website: www.medusascs.com