2024 YTD 2023 YTD Mar-24 Mar-23 4.3 million 3.0 million 1.4 million 1.0 million Passengers 86% 86% 84% 83% Passenger load factor 89 75 89 75 Operating fleet size 69 65 69 65 Passenger destinations

Abu Dhabi, UAE - Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has published its preliminary traffic statistics for March 2024.

The carrier welcomed more than 1.4 million guests onboard and saw its passenger load factor average out at 84 per cent across the month.

“In March 2024 we saw a 43 per cent year-on-year growth in customer numbers as we continue our growth strategy,” said Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways. “Our year-to-date (YTD) passenger figures at 4.3 million are 41 per cent higher than at YTD March 2023.

“Our latest seasonal expansion in routes and frequencies has boosted Etihad's weekly flights by 34 per cent, rising from 642 in 2023 to 866 in the peak June-July 2024 season, expanding our network and improving global connectivity.

“We continued to announce further growth to our network, including unveiling Al Qassim as our fourth destination in Saudi Arabia, and further frequences on our European network. These include double-daily flights to Frankfurt and Rome, offering morning and afternoon departures, strengthening our operations with convenient schedules.”

