2024 YTD 2023 YTD Apr-24 Apr-23 5.7 million 4.1 million 1.4 million 1.0 million Passengers 86% 85% 84% 81% Passenger load factor 89 75 89 75 Operating fleet size* 68 63 68 63 Passenger destinations*

Abu Dhabi, UAE - Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has published its preliminary traffic statistics for April 2024.

The airline carried more than 1.4 million guests and saw its passenger load factor average out at 84 per cent across the month.

“In April 2024 we experienced 39 per cent year-on-year growth in customers, further underlining our positive growth trajectory and contributing to a four per cent boost in load factor, despite a considerable increase in capacity against the same period in 2023,” said Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways. “Our year-to-date (YTD) passenger figures at 5.7 million are 41 per cent higher than at YTD April 2023.

“These figures come on the back of robust first-quarter 2024 financial results with Q1 earnings equivalent to our total net income for the entire financial year 2023, and underline our ongoing commitment to resilience, customer service, and efficiency.

“We continue to grow our network and our frequency to match customer demand, and in April we successfully reintroduced our much-loved A380 onto our New York route while announcing plans to add it to our flights to Paris from 1 November.”

*As of the end of the period.

