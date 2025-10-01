Abu Dhabi, UAE: His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council, Chairman of Etihad Rail, has witnessed the signing of a preliminary agreement between Etihad Rail , Abu Dhabi Customs, Fujairah Customs, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Fujairah Terminals, and Noatum Logistics to launch a new “Bonded Rail Corridor”, linking Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi with Fujairah Terminals. Announced during the second edition of Global Rail 2025, the landmark initiative represents a strategic advancement in strengthening the efficiency, safety, and integration of rail transport operations across the UAE.



His Highness commended the initiative as an important milestone in strengthening the UAE’s logistics and trade infrastructure. He emphasised that the Customs Corridor will reinforce the UAE’s position as a gateway for global trade and investment while enhancing efficiency and safety. The pivotal role that rail plays in the UAE’s economic growth was noted by His Highness, along with its contribution towards supporting the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 goals.



The Customs Corridor will offer multiple advantages to Etihad Rail’s customers, enabling the seamless movement of goods between Khalifa Port, Fujairah Terminals, and their adjacent free zones. The corridor will reduce customs clearance times and facilitate efficient entry and exit through coordinated pre-inquiry procedures, with final customs formalities completed at the destination.



Through this collaboration, the project will facilitate the seamless, safe, and sustainable movement of goods by establishing a secure customs corridor that links Khalifa Port and Fujairah Terminals, along with their adjacent free zones, via the UAE’s national railway network. It will also deliver advanced, end-to-end logistics services, ensuring efficiency from origin to destination.



In addition, goods transported via Etihad Rail trains will enjoy a competitive advantage with priority clearance within customs systems. The corridor will be implemented across free zones, transit shipments, exports, and the domestic movement of goods between the Emirates of Abu Dhabi and Fujairah.



Pilot operations for the Customs Corridor are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025. Ahead of the launch, Etihad Rail is working closely with relevant authorities and customers to formalise cooperation frameworks, activate the full range of services and benefits for users, and establish performance monitoring mechanisms to ensure the highest standards of efficiency and quality.



Looking ahead, project partners are set to expand the Customs Corridor network to additional train stations, introducing innovative services and competitive advantages through cutting-edge technologies. This initiative aligns with the UAE’s vision to implement pioneering customs procedures, enhance transport safety, and advance the national sustainability agenda. By meeting global standards and supporting international trade routes, the corridor will further cement the UAE’s position as a leading hub for regional and global trade and logistics.



Global Rail 2025

Global Rail 2025 is the premier global platform advancing the future of rail and transport infrastructure. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and hosted by Etihad Rail, the event convenes global transport leaders, policymakers, financiers, and innovators to drive sustainable, interconnected mobility.

Taking place amid rapid population growth and rising global passenger demand, Global Rail 2025 aims to foster strategic collaboration across the industry to build resilient supply chains, connected communities, and future-ready transport ecosystems through innovation, sustainable financing, and global dialogue.



For more information about Global Rail 2025, including registration, agenda highlights, and partnership opportunities, please visit www.grtiec.com