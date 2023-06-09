Abu Dhabi: Etihad Holidays is thrilled to announce its sensational summer offers that will make your vacation dreams come true. With a wide range of destinations and unbeatable prices, Etihad Holidays invites travelers to embark on unforgettable journeys, exploring the world in style and luxury.

Featuring an array of exclusive deals, Etihad Holidays presents an enticing selection of Flight and Hotel packages designed to cater to every traveler's taste and preference. Whether you're seeking a cultural adventure, a beach getaway, or an urban exploration, there is a perfect package waiting for you. With remarkable benefits such as discounted rates, bonus miles, and exclusive inclusions, these offers promise an unparalleled vacation experience.

Here are some of the remarkable summer offers from Etihad Holidays:

Mövenpick Hotel Amman - Amman, Jordan: Experience the rich history and vibrant culture of Amman, Jordan, while indulging in the luxurious comforts of the 5-star Mövenpick Hotel Amman. Immerse yourself in the city's ancient wonders, explore the bustling markets, and savor the delicious local cuisine. This package includes round-trip flight and 3 nights' accommodation, starting from AED 2,220 per person twin share inc. taxes. Plus, earn 600 Etihad Guest Miles. Titanic City Taksim - Istanbul, Turkey: Discover the captivating blend of East and West in Istanbul, Turkey, with a stay at the stylish Titanic City Taksim. Explore the iconic landmarks such as the Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia, wander through the bustling bazaars, and indulge in mouthwatering Turkish delights. This package includes round-trip flight and 3 nights' accommodation, starting from AED 1,822 per person twin share inc. taxes. Plus, earn 496 Etihad Guest Miles. Kandima Maldives – Maldives: Dive into paradise at the stunning Kandima Maldives. With crystal-clear waters, pristine beaches, and luxurious accommodations, this tropical retreat offers the ultimate escape. Relax by the infinity pool, snorkel through vibrant coral reefs, and indulge in world-class dining. This package includes round-trip flight, 4 nights' accommodation, speed boat transfers, and 50% off shared return domestic flight, starting from AED 9,245 per person twin share inc. taxes. Plus, earn 2,517 Etihad Guest Miles. Bandara Suites Silom - Bangkok, Thailand: Immerse yourself in the vibrant energy of Bangkok, Thailand, with a stay at the elegant Bandara Suites Silom. Explore the city's bustling markets, visit ancient temples, and savour the delectable street food. This package includes round-trip flights and 3 nights' accommodation, starting from AED 3,878 per person twin share inc. taxes. Plus, earn 1,056 Etihad Guest Miles. Coral Strand Smart Choice Hotel – Seychelles: Escape to the pristine beaches and turquoise waters of Seychelles with a stay at the Coral Strand Smart Choice Hotel. Enjoy breathtaking views, relax on the white sandy beaches, and discover the colorful marine life through snorkeling or diving. This package includes round-trip flight and 3 nights' accommodation, starting from AED 5,320 per person twin share inc. taxes. Plus, earn 1,425 Etihad Guest Miles. Hotel Ilunion Malaga - Malaga, Spain: Experience the charm of Malaga, Spain, with a stay at the stylish Hotel Ilunion Malaga. Explore the city's rich history, visit renowned museums, and indulge in the vibrant nightlife. This package includes round-trip flight and 3 nights' accommodation, starting from AED 5,930 per person twin share inc. taxes. Plus, earn 1,614 Etihad Guest Miles. Royal Lancaster London - London, United Kingdom: Immerse yourself in the sophistication and elegance of London, United Kingdom, with a stay at the iconic Royal Lancaster London. Discover the city's famous landmarks, explore world-class museums, and indulge in high tea at traditional tea houses. This package includes round-trip flight and 3 nights' accommodation, starting from AED 5,650 per person twin share inc. taxes. Plus, earn 1,540 Etihad Guest Miles. Lx Boutique Hotel - Lisbon, Portugal: Experience the vibrant charm of Lisbon, Portugal, with a stay at the stylish Lx Boutique Hotel. Wander through the narrow cobblestone streets of the historic neighborhoods, savour authentic Portuguese cuisine, and enjoy breathtaking views from the city's viewpoints. This package includes round-trip flight and 3 nights' accommodation, starting from AED 5,735 per person twin share inc. taxes. Plus, earn 1,560 Etihad Guest Miles.

For more information and to make a booking, visit the Etihad Holidays website at www.etihadholidays.com or call 8002324