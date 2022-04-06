In the presence of Ministries from UAE and Italy, Italian Ambassador and Trade Commissioner, along with CEOs of large companies and successful SMEs from both countries, the event rewarded the best practices of global CEOs and companies for sustainability innovations

This hybrid global event was held simultaneously at The St. Regis, Rome and Terra Auditorium at the Sustainability Pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai

UAE believes the focus on high-quality life for future generations is the mindset we need to succeed as a nation and to maximise the impact of our foreign aid

Dubai, UAE: Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE Federal export credit company, joined hands with CEOforLife, an international community of sustainability movers and impact makers headquartered in Rome, Italy, to honour global CEOs who have introduced and inspired sustainability initiatives as an integral part of economic and social development.



The event intended to tell and reward - in the presence of leading national and international institutional representatives - the best practices of Emirati and Italian companies that have distinguished themselves for the development of innovative products and services with high added value and particular attention to sustainable development goals (SDGs) of the United Nations, as well as their consequent environmental and social impact.



Held simultaneously at the St. Regis in Rome, and Terra Auditorium at the Sustainability Pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai, the CEOforLife-ECI United Arab Emirates & Global Awards witnessed the recognition of 14 UAE companies and CEOs who have set new standards of excellence in incorporating sustainability as an important pillar of their leadership and business models.



The alliance between ECI and CEOforLife for the hosting of the event comes in line with the UAE’s commitment to supporting sustainability projects.



The hybrid event was held in the presence of the UAE and Italian ministers, as well as representatives of leading enterprises and brands from both countries.



His Excellency Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Deputy Chairman of ECI Board of Directors, said: “The UAE embraces the principles of inclusion and sustainability to shape a better future. Initiatives like the CEOforLIFE-ECI United Arab Emirates & Global Awards reflect the country’s vision for sustainable initiatives worldwide. Hosted by Etihad Credit Insurance, this event will further advance the roadmap for accelerating sustainable economic growth, both locally and globally.”



Luigi Di Maio, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said: "Italian companies operating in the UAE, with a long history of working in sectors such as energy and infrastructure, are registering an increase in market shares thanks to their expertise. There are also opportunities for our Italian companies to grow in technology-related projects, like renewable energy, healthcare, and technological innovation. The Italian Foreign Ministry is committed to achieving this goal and is confident that initiatives such as these awards will help foster business relationships in these high-value sectors, which are key to the transition to a more sustainable future."



Massimo Falcioni, CEO of ECI, underscored: “We’re very pleased to bring together top government officials from the UAE and Italy along with a host of international companies and CEOs of leading brands in the CEOforLife-ECI United Arab Emirates & Global Awards.

UAE’s commitment to sustainable development is at the heart of the country’s vision

for its future. Ensuring economic and social development with an appreciation for environmental sustainability is a key priority for the UAE, where its National Agenda focuses on improving the quality of air, preserving water resources, increasing the contribution of clean energy and implementing green growth plans. The presence of dominant influencers in setting the strategic economic and business objectives on a global scale is instrumental to the success of this momentous event, which is being held for the first time in the UAE. At the Federal Company ECI we are all committed and inspired by the UAE Leaders to achieve a more resilient, sustainable tomorrow by launching impactful initiatives and creating strategic collaborations, and hosting this global event is a testament to this strong commitment.”



Giordano Fatali, president and founder of CEOforLife, said: "We are gathered here today because Italy and the United Arab Emirates share similar commitments on the theme of sustainability. Our common commitment to sustainability stems from the realisation that growth and development are impossible without thinking beyond business and putting the next generation and the planet first.”



Winners



The winning UAE companies that have been distinguished in the development of innovative products and services with high added value, in line with the SDGs of the United Nations, with particular attention to the environmental and social impact of the business, are:

Bharat Bhatia, CEO of Conares

Alan Sakr, CEO of Consent

Mohammed AlMutawa, Group CEO of DUCAB

Ahmad Saeed Belyouha, Chairman of Emirates Macaroni

H.E. Engineer Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of Arkan and CEO of Emirates Steel

Dr. Dalya Al Muthanna, President of GE in the UAE and the Global Chief of Strategy & Operations for GE International Markets

Arda Cenk Tokbas, Managing Director of HDF

Abdul Jebbar P. B.,Group Managing Director of Hotpack

Vinesh K Bhimani, Managing Director and co-founder of Kimoha Entrepreneurs

Yogesh Mehta, CEO of Petrochem Middle East FZE

David Auriau, Co-founded of Creek Capital and Board member at SirajPower

Henrique Pereira, CEO of TAKA Solutions

Ibrahim Asad Tahan, CEO of TEKAB

Sumit Ghoshal, CEO of UTP

About Etihad Credit Insurance



Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI) was established by the UAE Federal Government and its founders, the governments of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Ajman. The company started its operations in February 2018. ECI plays a catalyst role in supporting the UAE's non-oil exports, trade, investments and strategic sectors development, in line with UAE Vision 2021 agenda and most recently with UAE Centennial 2071 Plan and Operation 300bn



The UAE Federal export credit company is tasked to accelerate and sustain national economic diversification as well as support the export and re-export of UAE goods, works, services, and the foreign investments of the UAE businesses as well as support the exporters in the domestic trade through a range of export credit, financing and investment insurance products.



ECI has also been assigned for the third consecutive year this 2021 with an Insurance Financial Strength (IFS) Rating and an Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of AA- (Very Strong) with Stable Outlook according to Fitch Ratings.



