Munich, Germany: Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has launched SmartTrack, a game-changing premium service that gives customers real-time access to shipment location and condition data, raising the bar for transparency in global air freight. Unveiled at Air Cargo Europe 2025 in Munich, SmartTrack positions Etihad Cargo as the first carrier globally to implement this type of advanced smart tracking solution.

Developed in partnership with Tag-N-Trac, SmartTrack leverages cutting-edge smart label technology to deliver comprehensive end-to-end shipment monitoring. The label is equipped with cellular, GPS, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, capturing real-time data on exact location, temperature and humidity, shock, tilt and light exposure. This makes SmartTrack the ideal solution for mission-critical and condition-sensitive cargo, including pharmaceuticals, electronics and high-value goods.

SmartTrack is designed with a focus on both efficiency and sustainability. The smart label, which can remain active for up to 30 days, features minimal packaging and eliminates the need for return logistics.

SmartTrack will be fully integrated into Etihad Cargo’s digital platform and mobile app and aims to provide customers with a tailored, intuitive interface featuring live maps, milestone updates and access to full sensor data. This digital experience is supported by Etihad Cargo’s centralised control tower, which delivers 24/7 operational oversight and proactive performance monitoring, ensuring transparency and service excellence at every stage of the journey.

“This launch represents a transformation in how we deliver even more peace of mind to our customers,” said Stanislas Brun, Chief Cargo Officer at Etihad Airways. “By combining simplicity, intelligence and automation, we are reinforcing our commitment to smarter, more transparent logistics.”

“When Etihad Airways' cargo team asked us if we could deliver an air cargo visibility digital solution in three months, we were up for the challenge. We knew we were setting a new standard in cargo visibility with our smart label-based RELATIVITY platform, empowering Etihad with the information they need, when they need it, across the globe,” said Venu Gutlapalli, CEO of Tag-N-Trac.

Following extensive field testing across major global trade lanes, the SmartTrack label has demonstrated consistent, high-accuracy performance across both air and ground transport.

SmartTrack will be available to customers via the Etihad Cargo website and mobile app from October 2025, as part of the airline’s broader digital transformation strategy focused on innovation, operational excellence and exceeding evolving customer expectations.

About Etihad Cargo:

Etihad Cargo is the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways. Since its establishment in 2004, Etihad Cargo has grown rapidly to become one of the leading air cargo carriers in the world, offering customers a range of cargo products and services to five major continents. Its hub in Abu Dhabi is strategically located at the centre of the world's busiest trade lanes, providing an integral link between Asia, Europe, North America, Australia and Africa.

In addition to general cargo, Etihad Cargo offers a wide range of specialty products, including live animals, dangerous goods, valuables and vulnerables, personal effects, and its market-leading cold chain products (the latter holding IATA's stringent Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators certifications for both Pharmaceutical and Perishables Logistics and Live Animal Logistics).

For more information, please visit www.etihadcargo.com

About Tag N Trac

Tag N Trac is a global leader in tracking and logistics solutions head quartered in San Diego CA, leveraging advanced technology to deliver real-time visibility and actionable insights for enterprise customers. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, Tag N Trac is transforming how businesses manage supply chains. For more information, visit Tag N Trac.

