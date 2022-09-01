Etihad Cargo has transitioned to the Microsoft Dynamics 365-driven Pulse CRM to optimise response times and make it easier for customers to communicate and provide feedback

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Aviation Group, has enhanced its customer service capabilities with the launch of Microsoft Dynamics 365 based Pulse CRM, which will enable the carrier to meet customer demands more proactively.

Etihad Cargo's Customer Contact Centre handles over 13,000 transactions per month, including customer enquiries and feedback, bookings and information requests. As the latest step in the carrier's digitalisation and continuous improvement journey, Etihad Cargo has transitioned to the Microsoft Dynamics 365-driven Pulse CRM system to empower customer service agents with more customer-focused data. This will enable them to communicate with customers more efficiently. The new system provides Etihad Cargo's customer service team with improved tools, including an updated case management system, and customer information, such as the customer's history, purchase records, sales interactions and a 360-degree view of customer queries.

"Etihad Cargo continuously reviews processes, procedures and systems to ensure the delivery of the highest levels of customer service," said Tim Isik, Vice President Commercial at Etihad Cargo. "The transformation of Etihad Cargo's Customer Contact Centre through the launch of this new system provides greater transparency and visibility, enabling customer service agents to track each transaction from initial contact through to resolution. This data will enable the Customer Contact Centre to identify processes where efficiencies could be achieved, which will ultimately provide Etihad Cargo's customers with a streamlined and more efficient communication process."

Using the new system's real-time dashboards, Etihad Cargo's Customer Contact Centre agents can access all data related to a specific customer or transaction. The Microsoft Dynamics 365-driven Pulse CRM also provides customers with the option to leave immediate feedback and access a Net Promoter Score questionnaire, enabling the carrier to measure customer satisfaction at every query level.

To further optimise the quality of the carrier's sales, marketing and customer service offering, Etihad Cargo is exploring additional enhancements, including the integration of Microsoft Power BI, which will facilitate additional efficiencies through reporting and dashboards that will enable customer service agents to measure, monitor and optimise the customer experience. The carrier is also planning to incorporate conversation intelligence and the automation of routine transactions, which will further reduce the time between first contact and the completion of transactions.

Isik concluded, "Etihad Cargo's primary objective is to be the air cargo partner of choice. The launch of a new system within the Customer Contact Centre is the latest step taken by Etihad Cargo to ensure customers can interact with customer service agents as easily as possible, making the booking process more convenient and intuitive than ever before."

