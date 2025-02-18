Etihad Guest members now enjoy a smooth and more personalised experience with the loyalty programme now integrated within the Etihad Airways web and app

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, announces the roll out of its new and elevated digital experience across etihad.com and the mobile app. The new digital experience offers a modern and inviting platform to book travel and gain inspiration for upcoming journeys.

The website navigation is re-engineered as a standout left-side menu allowing users to move seamlessly and efficiently through the site; while the bold colour of ‘midnight dune’ from Etihad’s newly integrated colour palette, gives an enticing first impression.

A strong emphasis on enhanced digital self-service options makes the user experience easier and more personalised. During the online check-in process many new features have been added including pre-populated data to save time, an improved seat map and streamlined access to travel extras all within a simple three-step process.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “In our commitment to delivering an extraordinary customer experience, we’ve completely redesigned the digital experience ensuring that our guests enjoy engaging with us from the very first touch of a screen until reaching their destination and beyond. Furthermore, we’ve made sure our valued Etihad Guest members can enjoy the benefits of a more personalised experience now conveniently in the one app or website.”

Adding to this, Etihad Airways’ Chief Digital Officer, Frank Meyer, said: “At Etihad, we are constantly evolving and innovating the digital experience in line with customer preferences and industry trends. In our commitment to innovation and improvement, we will continue to go beyond expectations by delivering a more personalised and seamless online experience for our guests.”

The Etihad Airways mobile app, on both Android and iOS, now also serves as a digital travel assistant with booking, trip management and loyalty member profiles all in one handy place. Ahead of travel, customers will find the most important information and tools they need for a seamless journey with quick access to boarding passes, real-time gate updates, boarding times, baggage status and more.

One of the main benefits of the new digital experience is the integration of the Etihad Guest programme to both the website and app. As well as a more personalised experience, Etihad Guest members can now view and manage aspects of their loyalty programme from a single point, including adding travel documents, viewing upcoming trips, tracking tier status, selecting their loyalty benefits, and earning or spending miles. Members can also gain quick access to their virtual membership card and tier status online.

Through both new platforms, all travellers also have easy access to book an integrated Abu Dhabi Stopover experience as part of their travel itinerary, offering complimentary two-night hotel stays when flying through Abu Dhabi. With a simple click, guests can turn a single journey into a two-destination holiday with a couple of days to enjoy the year-round sunshine and world-class experiences Abu Dhabi has to offer.

The website is available at etihad.com and the mobile app is available for download on the app and play store.

