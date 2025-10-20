Surpassing 115 aircraft and serving nearly 90 passenger destinations, the airline marks over 20% year-on-year increase in daily flights, reflecting strong global demand and sustained momentum in its growth journey.

With this pace, Etihad is one of the fastest-growing full-service airlines globally, driven by operational excellence, strong passenger demand, and continued network expansion.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways has reached a new milestone in its growth story, now operating 300 scheduled passenger flights per day. This achievement is underpinned by strong growth in 2025, highlighted by an over 20% year-on-year increase in daily flights, positioning Etihad among the fastest-growing full-service airlines globally. It reflects the airline’s strongest performance to date, driven by operational excellence, sustained passenger demand, and continued network expansion.

All 300 daily flights are scheduled passenger services, underscoring Etihad’s role in connecting people and cultures while advancing Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the world’s most connected and accessible cities.

Captain Majed Al Marzouqi, Chief Operations and Guest Officer at Etihad Airways, said:

“We are expanding the destinations we serve, the fleet we operate, and our talented workforce, all towards our goal of making Etihad the airline everyone wants to fly. This milestone reflects one of the fastest growth trajectories in the global airline industry, made possible by our people’s dedication and the trust of our guests. I would like to thank each of our guests who travelled on one of our 300 daily flights for being part of this remarkable journey.”

“Year-on-year growth across all key metrics reflects the strength of our network and Abu Dhabi’s growing position as a global aviation hub. Our progress is efficient, sustainable and purposeful, driven by the dedication of our people and the continued trust of our guests. True to the meaning of our name, Etihad, which means union, we are committed to bringing people and possibilities closer together through seamless connectivity and world-class service.”

Expanding in Every Dimension

Etihad’s growth extends across its operations, network, and guest experience. In September 2025, the airline carried 1.9 million passengers, a 21% increase compared with the same month last year, maintaining a strong 89% passenger load factor. In the first nine months of 2025, Etihad has flown 16.1 million passengers, up 18% year-on-year, demonstrating sustained demand and effective network deployment.

Etihad’s expansion continues to be matched by its investment in guest experience. The airline has maintained record levels of customer satisfaction, with a consistently high Net Promoter Score that reflects its ability to uphold exceptional standards even as it grows. This performance is supported by continuous enhancements to airport services, digital platforms and onboard products, reaffirming Etihad’s commitment to combining operational excellence with world-class hospitality and to creating memorable journeys for its guests.

Network and Fleet Expansion

The 300 daily flights milestone has been driven by one of Etihad’s most ambitious years of expansion. In September, the airline’s network capacity rose by 25% year-on-year, supported by fleet growth and a series of new route launches across key markets. The airline has launched or announced 31 new destinations in 2025, including Medan (Sumatra), Phnom Penh (Cambodia), Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) and Krabi (Thailand), bringing its global network to nearly 90 destinations. Europe has been a key growth market, with flights across the continent up 35% this summer compared with last year.

Etihad’s operating fleet has grown to 115 aircraft, up from 96 in September 2024, reflecting one of the airline’s strongest years of expansion. This growth includes new A350s, 787 Dreamliners, the return of two additional A380s, and the airline’s new A321LRs, featuring private First Suites and lie-flat Business Class seats that elevate the travel experience on medium-haul routes and set a new benchmark for premium narrow-body travel.

Our Gateway to Growth

Etihad’s growth has been supported by its home at Zayed International Airport (ZIA), which provides the efficiency and modern infrastructure needed to support the airline’s expanding operations. With capacity for 45 million passengers a year and 65 gates, the airport’s advanced biometric systems and streamlined processes allow guests to move from kerb to gate in as little as 12 minutes. Exceptional lounges and premium facilities enhance every stage of the journey, enabling Etihad to deliver seamless travel as it grows its global network.

Powered by People

Etihad’s growth is powered by its people, whose expertise and commitment ensure the highest standards of safety, service, and performance across the airline’s global network. From operations in the air in Etihad’s modern cabins to operations on the ground in hangars and airport terminals, every team plays a vital role in delivering Etihad’s success. The airline welcomed 1,700 new employees in the first half of 2025, including more than 100 pilots and 1,000 cabin crew, while over 1,100 employees were promoted across the business.

Earlier this year, Etihad launched its UAE National Talent Strategy to attract the brightest Emirati professionals across all areas of the business. The strategy includes specialised tracks for pilots, engineers, airport managers, and corporate talent, from fresh graduates to MBA holders. Over the next five years, Etihad aims to double its Emirati workforce, ensuring they play a vital role in their national carrier’s continued growth and success.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world's leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

