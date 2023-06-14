Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is increasing its flight frequency between Abu Dhabi and Rome from seven to 11 times per week.

The four extra services will commence on 4 November 2023, providing business and leisure travellers with better access and convenience through double-daily connections between the Italian and UAE capitals on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

“We’re delighted to announce the expansion of our Rome service, which underscores our commitment to providing more flexibility and better travel options to our guests in Italy, the UAE and across our network," said Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer at Etihad Airways.

“Rome is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, and with over two millennia of history and culture, and countless attractions from the Colosseum to the Vatican City and the Roman Forum, it’s easy to see why.

“With Etihad Airways increasing its Rome flight frequency, visitors from the UAE will now have even more opportunities to get a taste of la dolce vita or connect onwards to one of 45 Italian, European or Americas destinations with our codeshare partner ITA Airways.

“Our second Rome service has also been timed to provide optimised local flight times for those visiting Abu Dhabi, with an evening departure and a convenient morning arrival that allows for maximised time in the capital.”

Travellers can enjoy world-class service and comfort onboard Etihad’s flights between Rome and Abu Dhabi, operated on a fleet of state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft with 28 seats in Business and 262 seats in Economy.

With this increase in frequency, Etihad Airways is creating more opportunities for Italian travellers to explore the Emirati capital and connect on to other exciting destinations in East Asia, the Indian Ocean and beyond.

Abu Dhabi has a rich and diverse cultural offering, appealing to a wide range of Italian travellers, with family-friendly theme parks such as Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld, scenic golden beaches, and unique desert adventures including dune bashing and camel trekking.

The new flights are available to book now through etihad.com and the Etihad Airways app.

Etihad Airways flights to Rome, effective 4 November 2023:

Flight Departing Time Arriving Time Days EY83 New Abu Dhabi 08:55 Rome 12:15 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday EY84 New Rome 21:35 Abu Dhabi 06:40 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday EY85 Abu Dhabi 03:00 Rome 06:20 Daily EY86 Rome 09:20 Abu Dhabi 18:25 Daily

