Additional flight frequencies further strengthen global connectivity

Abu Dhabi, UAE – In the latest significant boost to its global network, Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has announced substantial updates to its summer schedule.

This strategic expansion includes the addition of new flights and increased frequencies to existing routes, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global connector and enhancing travel options.

The airline is set to broaden its reach by launching flights to two new fantastic and sought-after destinations: Beginning 15 June, Etihad will operate three seasonal weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Antalya (AYT), Turkey. Operations to Jaipur (JAI), India will start 16 June with four weekly flights.

“As we move forward, our enhanced summer schedule marks an important step in our growth strategy, offering our guests additional flexibility and choice,” said Arik De, Etihad Airways Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer.

"Our goal is to offer our guests unparalleled travel choices and opportunities to explore the distinctive charm of Abu Dhabi, both as a premier destination and as a gateway to the world.

“With the expansion of our flight frequencies and the extension of our network, we are elevating Abu Dhabi's global links and warmly welcoming more travellers to immerse themselves in our emirate’s rich history and dynamic culture. This includes the exceptional experience awaiting them at Zayed International Airport – Terminal A, our new home, which redefines the benchmarks for travel comfort and service excellence."

Antalya, situated on the stunning Turkish Riviera, captivates visitors with its amazing blend of history, natural beauty, and modern allure.

Meanwhile, Jaipur, the vibrant capital of Rajasthan in India, is a city that blends tradition and modernity. Known as the "Pink City" for its distinctive rose-hued architecture, Jaipur exudes a rich cultural heritage boasting amazing palaces, such as the Hawa Mahal and City Palace.

More, more, more

Starting 15 June, Etihad is increasing its service frequency to a number of key destinations:

The weekly flights to Thiruvananthapuram and Amman will be increased by three, totalling 10 and 14 respectively. Additional services include three more flights to Cairo for a total of 24, Karachi increasing to 17, and Colombo to 20 weekly flights.

The latest expansion contributes to an overall 33 per cent increase in Etihad’s total weekly flights, growing from 635 last summer to 847 in 2024, and extends Etihad's reach from 65 to 75 destinations, significantly enhancing worldwide connectivity.

Significantly, the addition of Jaipur increases Etihad's total number of Indian gateways to 11. This expansion underscores Etihad’s commitment to the Indian market and further strengthens the cultural and economic ties between India and the UAE.

The updated schedule and the new routes have been developed to optimise the travel experience for passengers, who will benefit from greater connectivity and a broader range of travel options, alongside the opportunity to experience the sophisticated amenities and customer-focused services provided at the newly inaugurated Terminal A at Zayed International Airport Abu Dhabi.

The new schedule is available to book now on etihad.com

New Destinations (Timings from 15 June 2024, all timings local)

Flight No Origin Departure Destination Arrival Aircraft Frequency EY 0539 AUH 09:20 AYT 13:00 A320 Tue, Thu, Sat EY 0540 AYT 14:30 AUH 19:45 A320 Tue, Thu, Sat Flight No Origin Departure Destination Arrival Aircraft Frequency EY 0366 AUH 03:05 JAI 08:05 A320 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun EY 0367 JAI 11:00 AUH 13:00 A320 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun

­Frequency Increases

Destination Change Total Frequency Start Date Thiruvananthapuram +3 10 15 June 2024 Amman +3 14 15 June 2024 Cairo +3 24 15 June 2024 Karachi +3 17 15 June 2024 Colombo +3 20 15 June 2024

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae