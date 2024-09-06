Part of Etihad’s broader growth strategy, adding new markets in Europe

Supporting efforts to boost tourism into Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is continuing its global expansion with the launch of two exciting new routes Warsaw in Poland and Prague in Czechia, marking the first time the airline has flown directly to these countries.

Starting from 2 June 2025, Etihad will launch four weekly flights to both Warsaw and Prague, providing business and leisure travellers with convenient access to these vibrant European capitals. This milestone expansion is part of Etihad’s ongoing efforts to diversify its European network.

These routes will be operated by Etihad’s modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner, ensuring the highest level of comfort with 28 Business Class and 262 Economy Class seats available on every flight.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said: “We are proud to introduce Warsaw and Prague as our newest destinations, reflecting our commitment to expanding into new and exciting markets. These routes not only enrich our network but also offer a great opportunity to strengthen ties with these countries and attract more visitors to Abu Dhabi. We see this as a key part of our growth strategy, helping to drive tourism and support the UAE’s vision for the future."

Both Poland and Czechia have been growing sources of visitors to the UAE. The introduction of direct flights from Warsaw and Prague is set to enhance travel options, offering travellers from these regions a new and convenient way to experience Abu Dhabi’s stunning attractions, from its beautiful beaches to its rich cultural heritage and world-class entertainment.

As a key global hub, Abu Dhabi provides seamless connectivity to Etihad’s extensive network, with these new flights scheduled to connect seamlessly to key destinations across the Middle East, Asia, the Indian Subcontinent, and Australia. Whether travelling for business or leisure, guests can easily access major cities including Sydney, Mumbai, Bangkok, and Riyadh. Abu Dhabi’s world-class airport, combined with Etihad’s renowned services, enhance the travel experience, making it the ideal gateway between Europe and some of the most important markets around the globe.

Travellers to Europe can look forward to exploring Warsaw, Poland’s capital city with a blend of modern and historical charm; and Prague, Czechia’s capital renowned for its stunning architecture and lively cultural scene.

Warsaw

Warsaw, the dynamic capital of Poland, blends a rich historical legacy with modern energy. Its meticulously restored Old Town is a UNESCO World Heritage site, standing as a testament to the city's resilience. With its vibrant cultural scene, impressive palaces, and contemporary architecture, Warsaw is a thriving metropolis that offers visitors a deep dive into both Poland's storied past and its forward-looking future.

Prague

Prague, the capital of Czechia, is a city of fairy-tale charm and architectural splendor. Known for its Gothic, Baroque, and Romanesque buildings, including the world-famous Prague Castle and Charles Bridge, it’s a haven for history buffs and culture enthusiasts alike. From the enchanting Old Town Square to its thriving arts scene, Prague is a city where past and present blend seamlessly, making it one of Europe’s most captivating destinations.

Tickets for these new routes are available now on Etihad.com and the Etihad Airways mobile app. Guests who book on etihad.com can take advantage of a complimentary stopover in Abu Dhabi, transforming one holiday into two and enjoying a free stay for up to two nights at their preferred hotel in the vibrant capital of the UAE.