New strategic partnership includes comprehensive codeshare cooperation

Etihad Guest members to earn and redeem miles on Condor-operated flights

Abu Dhabi, UAE / Frankfurt, Germany - Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, and the German carrier Condor today announced a strategic partnership alongside the launch of new daily flights connecting Frankfurt and Berlin to Abu Dhabi starting Summer 2026 and an extensive codeshare agreement.

From 1 May 2026, Condor will operate daily services between Frankfurt and Abu Dhabi using its Airbus A330 aircraft, followed by the launch of daily Berlin-Abu Dhabi flights from 15 June 2026 operated by Airbus A320 aircraft. The new services will significantly broaden direct access to Abu Dhabi for German travellers, with seamless onward connections to Etihad's extensive network across the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Australia.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer of Etihad Airways, said: "We are delighted to announce this strategic partnership with Condor and welcome their new services to Abu Dhabi. Germany is a vital market for Etihad, and adding Berlin alongside new Frankfurt options meets clear passenger demand - including a direct capital-to-capital link that further strengthens UAE-Germany ties.

"Above all, this partnership puts the traveller first: Condor guests will discover Abu Dhabi’s award-winning hub and seamless onward journeys across our extensive network, while our customers will benefit from enhanced connectivity to destinations across Germany and beyond."

“This codeshare agreement with Etihad Airways is the great foundation on which we are building our new services to Abu Dhabi to better connect Germany's capital Berlin and Europe's financial hub Frankfurt to the GCC and beyond,” said Jens Boyd, Commercial Director and Member of the Executive Committee of Condor. “As we build and expand connectivity within Europe from our home hub in Frankfurt, this first codeshare in Asia is one more step towards Condor becoming a true global player and partnering with the leading airlines across the globe.”

These new services complement Etihad’s existing flights to Germany and expand direct, convenient access to Abu Dhabi for even more visitors, supporting the emirate’s growing tourism sector and wider economic ambitions. The move also continues Etihad’s ongoing commitment to attracting major international airlines to Abu Dhabi’s growing aviation ecosystem. Together, Etihad and Condor will offer enhanced connectivity between Europe and the Middle East, Asia and Africa, giving travellers access to over 80 destinations through the combined networks and creating even more opportunities to experience Abu Dhabi and its world-class attractions.

Etihad Guest members will be able to earn and redeem miles when flying on the Condor-operated flights between Frankfurt or Berlin and Abu Dhabi, with further loyalty programme benefits to be introduced under the new partnership.

The codeshare agreement will be implemented following regulatory approvals, with full details of the cooperation to be announced thereafter.

Tickets are now available for booking at etihad.com or condor.com.

Starting 1 May 2026

Flight No Origin Destination Frequency Aircraft DE2548 Frankfurt (FRA) Abu Dhabi (AUH) Daily A330 DE2549 Abu Dhabi (AUH) Frankfurt (FRA) Daily A330

Starting 15 June 2026

Flight No Origin Destination Frequency Aircraft DE2552 Berlin (BER) Abu Dhabi (AUH) Daily A320 DE2553 Abu Dhabi (AUH) Berlin (BER) Daily A320

About Condor

Since 1956, Condor has been taking its guests to the most beautiful vacation destinations and exciting cities. Every year, nearly 10 million guests fly with Condor to around 70 destinations worldwide. Condor, with its more than 5,500 employees, operates a fleet of approximately 60 aircraft, which are maintained in accordance with the highest safety standards by the company's own maintenance organization, Condor Technik GmbH, at its bases in Frankfurt and Düsseldorf. In 2024, Condor completed the renewal of its long-haul fleet, which now consists of 18 highly efficient Airbus A330neo long-haul aircraft. By 2031, the A330neo fleet will grow to 25 aircraft. Since 2024, Condor has also been renewing its entire short- and medium-haul fleet and is expected to receive a total of 43 new aircraft from the A32Xneo family by 2029.

Further information and images are available at www.condor.com/downloads.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae