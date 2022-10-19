Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Etihad Airways, in partnership with Armani/Casa, has today announced a new collaboration to deliver an unparalleled premium travel experience, setting an elevated new benchmark for the aviation industry.

Launching onboard in December 2022, the partnership creates a unique vision for Etihad’s premium offering, exclusively designed with celebrated designer Giorgio Armani.

The Etihad and Armani/Casa collaboration introduces ‘The Constellation Collection’, inspired by the stars. Offering a ‘beyond Business’ experience for Etihad’s guests, the range is embellished with a unique geometric pattern that subtly adorns the collection.

The collection includes a new dining service featuring ceramics, glassware, cutlery and serving ware, as well as premium textiles for a completely luxurious inflight experience.

Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad, said: “Today we unveil a completely new and elevated way to fly with Etihad Airways an experience defined by our Emirati heritage yet shaped by a clear vision for our future. Known globally for its Italian luxury and elegance, Armani/Casa is the ideal brand partner to create an unparalleled level of bespoke service and refinement for our guests.”

Redefining Business class travel

The dining service features refined silhouettes with elevated contemporary finishes, mixed materials and embossed patterns. The use of multiple textures represents the cultural diversity of the UAE. The colour palette reflects the surroundings of Abu Dhabi; dark green inspired by the region’s date palm trees, aquamarine representing the beauty of the mangroves and slate to symbolise the modernity of the iconic Abu Dhabi skyline.

The signature cutlery is elegantly tactile with patterned handles bringing the unmistakable Armani/Casa experience directly to the guest.

The collection is designed in line with the airline’s commitment to sustainability. Durable, high-quality material and innovative designs have reduced equipment weight by up to 10%, resulting in less fuel burn and fewer emissions.

The premium textiles range brings together one of the world’s most renowned luxury lifestyle brands with premium materials for the ultimate rest. A matching pillowcase and duvet set feature Armani/Casa signature designs to further enhance the Business class turn-down experience. Guests on longer flights will also benefit from the airline’s new innovative memory foam mattress, providing additional comfort to the fully-flat bed in Business.

To find out more visit: etihad.com/BeyondBusiness