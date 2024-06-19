Jaipur becomes airline’s 11th destination in India

Additional flight frequencies strengthen global connectivity

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the UAE, has celebrated the start of its flights to Jaipur, India.

A welcome ceremony at Jaipur International Airport today acclaimed the new route, which offers guests four non-stop services a week, enhancing connectivity between one of India's cultural treasures, and the rest of the world, via Abu Dhabi.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said: “With the resurgence of outbound travel from India, we are thrilled to start four weekly flights to Jaipur, a significant cultural and commercial centre. By establishing this crucial air link with Rajasthan, we aim to meet the increasing demand from travellers in and around the region, providing them with convenient access to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and seamless connectivity to our extensive global network, while delivering a remarkable flying experience.”

From exploring the historic forts and palaces to indulging in the vibrant culture and culinary delights, Jaipur offers visitors a wealth of unforgettable experiences. Travellers from Northwest India will benefit from the non-stop service with seamless access to Etihad’s expanding network and frequent connections through Abu Dhabi's global links.

The new route enables more visitors to explore the emirate’s rich history and vibrant culture. Moreover, passengers will experience the exceptional facilities at Zayed International Airport’s Terminal A, Etihad’s new home, which sets new standards for travel comfort and service excellence.

Travellers flying from Jaipur to the United States can take advantage of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility at Abu Dhabi, streamlining the immigration process and ensuring a hassle-free journey.

The start of the Jaipur service further underlines Etihad’s deepening commitment to the Indian market where the airline has increased its capacity by a third over the past 12 months.

The flights will be operated with aircraft from the Airbus A320 family, offering Etihad’s award-winning service to guests, in both Business and Economy cabins, convenient flight timings to the UAE’s capital city and seamless connections to destinations across the airline’s growing global network.

Flights to and from Jaipur can be booked on etihad.com, the mobile app, Etihad Airways Contact Centres or travel agents.

Flight schedule for Abu Dhabi – Jaipur service, effective 16 June 2024, all times local:

Flight Origin Departure Destination Arrival Aircraft Frequency EY 0366 AUH 3:05 JAI 8:05 A320 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun EY 0367 JAI 11:00 AUH 13:00 A320 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun

