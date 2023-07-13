Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: EIH - Ethmar International Holding PJSC has recorded significant profits in the first half of 2023 to bolster its position as a leading holding company, reporting an increase in net profit, reaching AED 445 million at the end of the first half of the year 2023, compared to approximately AED 24 million during the same period last year. This remarkable increase reflects the continuous efforts of EIH to diversify its revenue sources, which will further consolidate its position as a successful holding company.

The total assets of EIH have also increased significantly, from AED 77.7 million at the end of 2022 to over AED 2.23 billion at the end of the first half of 2023. Additionally, there has been a significant increase in total equity, reporting approximately AED 1.35 billion, compared to AED 66.3 million during the same period last year.

“With exceptional and successful positive results in the first half of the year, EIH - Ethmar International Holding proudly showcases its strong and resilient business performance across all sectors, further solidifying its position as a key player in the region. Committed to providing a thriving and prosperous business environment, EIH aligns its investment strategies with the principles of development, diversity, and governance, adhering to the highest standards and international best practices. Each opportunity pursued by EIH is thoughtfully chosen to create significant value, contribute to the economy, and prioritize the best interests of its esteemed investors. These remarkable achievements underscore EIH's innovative and visionary approach, setting new industry standards and paving the way for continued success,” Ali El Gebely, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of EIH, said.

EIH's outstanding financial performance in the first half of 2023 demonstrates the success of its diversified revenue strategy and solidifies its position as a leading holding company in the region. With a significant increase in net profit, total assets, and total equity, EIH continues to deliver significant results and drive value for investors and the economy. Through its commitment to excellence, strategic investments, and adherence to international standards, EIH remains focused on seizing future opportunities and achieving sustained growth in the market.



EIH is a leading holding company based in Abu Dhabi. With a proven track record, EIH has established and acquired over thirty successful companies in five diversified major sectors, including energy, real estate, investment, technology, and healthcare.

-Ends-

About EIH - Ethmar International Holding:

EIH - Ethmar International Holding PJSC is a leading holding company based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. With a proven track record, EIH has established and acquired over thirty successful companies in five diversified major sectors, including energy, real estate, investment, technology, and healthcare. EIH is committed to ensuring the ongoing success of its investors by fostering sustainable growth, creating mid- and long-term investment opportunities, and ensuring dividend distribution.

EIH supports the vision of leadership by encouraging innovation and empowering growth through a diversified investment portfolio. The organization is committed to giving its investors sustainable returns while also advancing the region's economy and prosperity.

EIH continues to advance and provide value in the landscape of international business with a forward-thinking strategy and a focus on quality.

For more information, please visit: www.eihuae.com.