Abu Dhabi, UAE: Ethara has today announced Aggreko Middle East as their Official Sustainability Partner. The agreement sees Ethara extend its collaboration with Aggreko, which has been supporting operations at Yas Marina Circuit to monitor and minimise carbon emissions across the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as well as day-to-day circuit operations at the circuit since 2009.

The announcement aligns with Ethara’s increasing focus on sustainability across the events and venues including Yas Marina Circuit where a comprehensive strategy is in place to help achieve carbon net-zero by 2040, in full alignment with ongoing FIA sustainability efforts. Aggreko will be a key partner in working towards providing lower carbon solutions and helping reduce emissions.

Both organisations will work closely together on a range of new green initiatives as well as build on the success of the previous results that have seen significant amounts of emissions reduced year-on-year.

The 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix generated 40 per cent fewer emissions than the 2022 edition, with a range of projects covering biofuels and AC system upgrades leading to a reduction in the use of refrigerants.

Ethara have also installed LED lighting around the circuit and a new solar car park project as the organisation looks to invest in advanced technology to become more energy efficient and build a more balanced energy mix.

Danny Klima, Venue Portfolio Director, Ethara, said: “We are delighted to welcome Aggreko Middle East as Ethara’s Official Sustainability Partner. The partnership will play a key role in supporting our ongoing efforts in reducing our carbon footprint while delivering major events such as the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.”

“Aggreko’s extensive knowledge and experience in sustainability will help us build a balanced energy mix and deliver the results set out in our 5 year roadmap. Sustainability is a key priority for us and every element of race week has been carefully planned to help minimise the impact our venues and events have on their surroundings”.

Katia Martin, ESG Lead, Aggreko Middle East, said: “To be announced as the Official Sustainability Partner of Ethara and support their sustainability efforts for this year’s Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, represents another milestone moment for Aggreko and we are thrilled to be extending our relationship with Ethara.

“We share the same goal of reducing emissions and helping to create a greener tomorrow, and we look forward to leveraging our resources, know-how and continuous investment in more sustainable solutions to help deliver lower-carbon events across Ethara’s venues.”

About Ethara

Ethara is shaping the future of entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. Headquartered on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, and with offices in Dubai and Riyadh, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge and skills. Ethara, meaning ‘thrill’ in Arabic, owns and manages an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena and the Yas Conference Centre. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences. For further information, visit: www.ethara.com

About Aggreko

Aggreko is the global leader in providing energy solutions that help businesses grow and communities thrive. Operating in a rapidly changing energy market where reliable supplies of energy have never been more critical, we provide customers with power and temperature control solutions when, where and for however long they need it. Using the latest technologies, we combine our innovative thinking with our sector knowledge to help our customers achieve their goals, however complex, through a range of flexible, modular solutions. We’re investing in more sustainable products, fuels, and services to make greener solutions accessible for our customers, supporting their move to a more sustainable and efficient future.

Founded in 1962, we are headquartered in the UK and employ over 6,000 people worldwide. In the Middle East, Aggreko has offices in six GCC countries with nine depots across the region.

For more information, please visit our website at Home | Aggreko