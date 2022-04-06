Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Iconic luxury home fashion brand, Ethan Allen, is pleased to formally announce its latest partnership with The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi,to redesign an area of the Drawing Room and offer a bespoke experience to guests.

The partnership stems from the acclaimed hotel’s aim to elevate the guest experience, offering the ideal combination of luxury and comfort in every aspect. Appointed for their expertise, and sophisticated pieces, Ethan Allen swiftly took to revamp a dedicated area of the room located in the serene hotel lobby, to reflect timeless elegance with a modern twist. As a prominent space in the hotel’s welcoming area, guests can now enjoy an Ethan Allen Afternoon tea experience throughout the month of April. The special afternoon tea welcomes guests to enjoy bespoke offerings reflective of the service provided to their guests. The special event includes exclusive dishes with an emphasis on structure, design and color to be enjoyed in the Ethan Allen room.

The room has been transformed by the brand's expert, in-house interior design team, led by Farah Attari and Aseel Sarieh to offer a personalized and luxurious experience through hospitality and homely furnishings, by incorporating the classic Chadwick Sofa with diamond tufting, and the coveted Curson shelves to create a dramatic display, with a total value of 139,950 AED.

With both brands at the forefront of luxury and elegance in their respective industries, and a shared understanding of elegance and bespoke services, the partnership was a seamless fit. Backed by a strong heritage, and lavish taste, the brands joined forces to showcase their roots in a modern and effortless manner by selecting pieces that unify the resort feeling and modern sensibility.

The St.Regis Multi-property Director of Marketing & Communications, Maria Tsiomou, comments “We are very excited to collaborate and partner with a global brand and be one of the first to introduce it in Abu Dhabi. Ethan Allen is renowned for customizing exclusive designs, which goes very much in line with our brand promise. We serve a world of bespoke and exquisite services, enhanced with elegance, respect of individuality and personalization. The two brands fit perfectly together, and we have created a dedicated area for everyone to experience together with one of our signature rituals, the Afternoon Tea. We are confident that the elegant pieces in our Ethan Allen room will be admired and enjoyed by all.”

CEO of Alabbar Enterprise, Tyrone Reid comments “Our brand perfectly fits the distinctive DNA of the St. Regis brand. We are delighted to be entering this partnership with the renowned hotel, and for our timeless pieces to be an extension of the elegant space. We look forward to all that the future holds.”

About Ethan Allen

Founded in 1932, Ethan Allen today is a leading international home fashion brand operating throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company is vertically integrated from design through delivery, affording its clientele a value equation of style, quality, service, and price that is unique to the industry. In the UAE, Ethan Allen operates under Alabbar Enterprises, the Parent Company for a variety of Retail and Franchise operations based in the Middle East. Ethan Allen opened its first boutique in Dubai 12 years ago.

The Design Center in Dubai is located on Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Thanya St. Exit, opposite Times Square, and operates daily from 10AM until 10PM. For more information, please contact 80032823. The Design Center in Abu Dhabi is located on the 1st floor in Yas Mall Abu Dhabi, and operates from 10am until 10pm on Sunday to Thursday, and 10am until 12 midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

About St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Combining classic sophistication with a modern sensibility, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, Inc., is committed to delivering exceptional experiences at over 40 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Since the opening of the first St. Regis hotel in New York City over a century ago by John Jacob Astor IV, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

