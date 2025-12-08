Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Esterad Bank, a Bahrain-based Islamic wholesale bank regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, announced the successful completion of the first transaction under the Diversified Investment Tree Fund, involving the acquisition of a prominent commercial real estate asset in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The transaction aligns with the bank’s strategy to strengthen its income-generating real estate investment platform and expand its footprint across key operational sectors.

The acquired asset is a premium operational facility leased to one of Bahrain’s leading business groups under a long-term lease agreement, providing investors with stable and transparent cash flows. The Fund aims to acquire similar income-generating real estate assets across the region, targeting properties with strong operational fundamentals, long-term cash flow visibility, and defensive characteristics. Through this strategy, the Fund seeks to scale its portfolio in a disciplined manner while maintaining consistent quality and yield.

The transaction is structured in accordance with Sharia principles, offering investors a 10% annual cash return paid quarterly whilst also featuring a structured exit option, ensuring enhanced investor protection and a clear exit strategy.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Bashar Al Mutawa, Board Chairman of Esterad Bank, stated, “This strategic acquisition underscores our commitment to the sustainable growth and diversification of our investment portfolio to create tangible value for shareholders and investors. Our focus on vital operating assets within the Kingdom of Bahrain and across GCC reflects our confidence in the strength of the regional economy and the local business sector while demonstrating the effectiveness of our strategy in pursuing quality opportunities with rewarding returns and calculated risks. At Esterad Bank, we are steadily advancing our position as a trusted investment partner by offering innovative products that combine financial security with stable cash flows.”

On his part, Mr Ahmed Abdulrahman, Acting CEO of Esterad Bank, stated, “This milestone reflects Esterad Bank’s commitment to delivering high-quality, income-focused real estate investments that prioritize investor protection and sustainable value creation. The strength of Bahrain’s operating asset market allows us to selectively acquire assets that offer predictable returns and low-risk profiles. By structuring this opportunity with clear exit visibility, robust safeguards, and long-term cash flow stability, we are reinforcing our promise to provide investors with products that balance performance with prudence. This acquisition directly supports our strategy of expanding into essential, operational sectors while maintaining the discipline and transparency that define Esterad’s investment company philosophy.”

This new investment enhances Esterad Bank’s expanding presence across its real estate and investment platforms in the MENA region, in addition to diversified investments in the US and Europe. The bank continues to provide stable, high-quality investment opportunities based on strong operating assets and long-term leases.

About Esterad Bank

Esterad Bank is a Bahrain-based wholesale Islamic bank regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain. Established in 2005 and restructured following its acquisition by Esterad Investment Company in 2022, the Bank today operates as a specialised alternative-asset manager with a strong focus on income-generating real estate and selective private equity opportunities. Its investment footprint spans the GCC, MENA, Turkey, the United States and the United Kingdom across resilient sectors such as senior living, logistics, healthcare, agriculture and food. Guided by rigorous due diligence, disciplined risk management and full Shari’ah compliance, Esterad Bank is committed to delivering sustainable, long-term value for its clients and shareholders.

