Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Esterad Bank, a Bahrain-based wholesale Islamic bank regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, has announced the successful exit of its U.S. multifamily investment, “The Reserve at Glenbridge”, a 274-unit residential community located in Cincinnati, Ohio. The exit generated significant returns on the capital invested, underscoring the Bank’s ability in capturing value from selective opportunities across international markets.

Originally acquired in 2019, the investment’s success was underpinned by Esterad Bank’s active management strategy. The Bank executed a comprehensive value-add programme that included operational restructuring, leasing optimisation, and targeted property upgrades. These initiatives significantly strengthened occupancy rates, improved tenant retention and enhanced overall operational efficiency, delivering above-average cash returns throughout the holding period.

Despite current headwinds in the U.S. real estate market, marked by compressed valuations and elevated financing costs, Esterad Bank successfully exited the investment at a 5% capitalisation rate realizing a sales value of USD 64.75 million. This exit underscores the Bank’s ability to execute disciplined asset-management strategies and deliver favourable results, even in challenging market conditions.

Esterad Bank continues to maintain a targeted presence in the U.S. multifamily sector, leveraging a strategy centred on operational enhancements, consistent cash distributions, and well-timed exits. The successful performance and disposition of The Reserve at Glenbridge reflects these core principles and reinforces the Bank’s reputation for prudent and performance-driven real estate investment management.

Commenting on the transaction, Mr. Bashar Al Mutawa, Board Chairman of Esterad Bank, stated: "The sale of Glenbridge serves as a testament to the effectiveness of our hands-on, value-driven investment philosophy. Through rigorous oversight and strategic operational enhancements, we were able to elevate the asset’s quality and performance, sustaining stable returns for our investors even during periods of market volatility. Achieving an exit in the current climate reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting investor capital while maximizing value."

For his part, Mr. Ahmed Abdulrahman, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Esterad Bank, said: “Since Esterad Investment Company’s acquisition of the Bank, our strategic priority has been clear — to restructure the organisation, execute timely exits for our investors from key positions, and rebuild strong, long-term relationships with our stakeholders. This transaction demonstrates how far we have progressed on that journey. We have reinforced our capital base, sharpened our focus on alternative investments, and strengthened the foundations of a more agile and performance-driven institution. The success of this exit is a strong validation of our strategy and our ability to deliver attractive returns while maintaining disciplined risk management. We remain committed to continuously enhancing value for our shareholders, partners, and investors as we expand our capabilities and pursue high-quality opportunities in the years ahead.”

About Esterad Bank

Esterad Bank is a Bahrain-based wholesale Islamic bank regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain. Established in 2005 and restructured following its acquisition by Esterad Investment Company in 2022, the Bank today operates as a specialised alternative-asset manager with a strong focus on income-generating real estate and selective private equity opportunities. Its investment footprint spans the GCC, MENA, Turkey, the United States and the United Kingdom across resilient sectors such as logistics, healthcare, agriculture and food. Guided by rigorous due diligence, disciplined risk management and full Shari’ah compliance, Esterad Bank is committed to delivering sustainable, long-term value for its clients and shareholders.

Media Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Yousif Amin

Senior Associate – Corporate Communications

Email: YAmin@esterad-bank.com

Website: www.esterad-bank.com