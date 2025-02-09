Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Esri Saudi Arabia is excited to announce its participation as an exhibitor at LEAP 2025, a premier technology event aimed at driving advancements in the tech landscape, representing a global platform for future technologies. The event is scheduled on 9th-12th of February at Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Showcasing GIS Advancements

With the primary goal of showcasing its latest advancements in GIS technology, Esri Saudi Arabia aims to foster collaborations with industry leaders and contribute to the Kingdom’s digital transformation in alignment with Vision 2030. This marks Esri Saudi Arabia's inaugural exhibition at LEAP, although Esri technology has been consistently represented through its partners and customers.

A Platform for Innovation

"LEAP 2025 serves as a pivotal platform, bringing together global technology leaders and fostering an environment conducive to innovation," said Toufic Yannieh, CEO of Esri Saudi Arabia. He added: "Our participation underscores our commitment to driving GIS technology innovation and supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030."

Esri Saudi Arabia plans to host workshops focusing on the integration of GIS in urban planning, infrastructure management, AI applications, drone technologies, and more. Key speakers will include senior Esri experts and industry partners.

Innovative Solutions on Display

During the event, attendees can explore Esri's latest GIS applications, including reality capture capabilities, real-time data analytics platforms, advanced mapping solutions, and tools designed to support smart city development and promote environmental sustainability.

Additionally, Esri Saudi Arabia will showcase the latest utilities modeling tools included in Esri’s Utility Network, aimed at optimizing resource management and operational efficiency.

Commitment to Local Development

Both Esri Global and Esri Saudi Arabia are dedicated to empowering organizations with cutting-edge GIS solutions, driving sustainable development, and supporting the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey. This commitment is further demonstrated by the establishment of Esri’s new regional headquarters in Riyadh and ongoing investments in expanding its local team.

Engagement and Networking Opportunities

Senior leaders from Esri Saudi Arabia, and Esri Global, will be present at Hall 3 – Booth F120 to engage with stakeholders and discuss the latest innovations.

Highlighting Industry Trends

LEAP 2025 is expected to showcase significant trends in the GIS industry, including the integration of AI, advanced imagery and remote sensing capabilities, real-time data analytics, and the development of smart city solutions leveraging geospatial data for enhanced decision-making.

Looking Ahead

Esri Saudi Arabia plans to invest in local talent development and expand its research collaborations with academic institutions to support national projects aligned with Vision 2030. The company also aims to highlight the recent GeoExcellence Award recipients and new partnerships established during the Esri Saudi Arabia User Conference 2025, emphasizing its commitment to innovation and collaboration in the GIS sector.

About Esri Saudi Arabia

Esri Saudi Arabia, a subsidiary of Esri, the global leader in Geographic Information Systems (GIS), location analytics, and mapping. Esri focuses on empowering businesses, governments, and organizations by helping them make data-driven decisions using geographic information. Founded in 1969, Esri has been at the forefront of providing innovative GIS solutions worldwide.

