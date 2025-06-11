By integrating the Esports World Cup with Amazon’s Twitch, Prime Video, Wondery, and Alexa, the collaboration will create new ways for fans to watch, interact with, and celebrate competitive gaming on a global stage

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) today announced a strategic three-year collaboration with Amazon Ads that will combine the Esports World Cup’s (EWC) premier esports and gaming event, returning to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from July 7 to August 24, with Amazon’s full-funnel advertising and entertainment services to deliver unprecedented fan experiences and expand the tournament’s global reach.

Building on the success of their 2024 collaboration at the inaugural Esports World Cup, which featured the launch of the Esports World Cup Hub on Amazon.sa and Amazon.ae, the expanded agreement will unlock new fan experiences across Twitch, Prime Video, Alexa, and Wondery, and introduce custom branded activations that inspire, connect and engage fans around the world with the action in Riyadh.

As part of the collaboration, EWCF and Amazon Ads will work together to extend the reach of the Esports World Cup across key locales, including the United States, Europe, Brazil, Mexico, the Middle East and North Africa, Turkey, India, and Canada. EWC content will be delivered to fans through live broadcasts on Twitch, an original docuseries on Prime Video, real-time voice integrations on Alexa, and immersive music-driven storytelling via Wondery. These initiatives aim to transform the way fans engage with esports as mainstream entertainment for a digital generation, from competition and storytelling to shopping and social interaction.

In addition to new audience experiences, the collaboration will offer new opportunities for brands to connect with the next-generation global esports audience through Amazon’s suite of advertising solutions. From exclusive content and custom executions to programmatic media and retail integration, creating a powerful storytelling environment that benefits players, Clubs, fans, and partners of the EWC.

“Esports is redefining how a new generation consumes entertainment – always on, always accessible, and deeply social,” said Mike McCabe, Chief Operating Officer, at the Esports World Cup Foundation. “With Amazon, we are bringing esports into everyday digital lives for millions of people around the world -- whether you’re catching highlights on Prime, or a livestream on Twitch, or asking Alexa for updates – creating an immersive, multimedia experience that’s shaping its place in global culture.”

Rayan Karaky, Managing Director, EMEA & Southeast Asia at Amazon Ads, said,“ We are excited to continue our collaboration with EWCF to shape how Esports is experienced globally. Our collaboration will power immersive fan experiences across multiple touchpoints and create exceptional value for brands. Through our global services - Twitch, Prime Video, Alexa and Wondery – we will take world-class esports content from Saudi Arabia to the world. This initiative supports the Kingdom’s position as a world-leading esports hub, and the Vision 2030 ambition to be a leader in digital entertainment and technology.”

Returning to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from July 7 to August 24, 2025, the Esports World Cup Festival will unite gaming and esports communities for a global celebration of gaming and esports culture. With esports tournaments, live music, retro arcades, anime cafes, cosplay, creator studios, and more, the EWC Festival will offer millions of fans exclusive experiences celebrating their love of the game.

The Esports World Cup 2025 will feature 2,000 elite players and 200 Clubs from over 100 countries, competing in 25 tournaments across 24 games for a record-breaking $70+ million prize pool.

