Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Esnad, a leading real estate asset management and marketing company, announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with Raffles Al Areen Palace and “Janat Dilmun”. The agreement aims to provide a range of exclusive benefits, offers, and services to buyers of villas and townhouses within the Tilal Al Areen residential project.

The agreement signing took place during Cityscape Bahrain 2025, in the presence of Mr Majed Al Khan, Managing Director of Al Areen Holding; Dr Ahlam Zainal, CEO of Al Areen Holding and Areen Development; Dr Essa Faqih, CEO of “Janat Dilmun”; Mr Yazan Latif, General Manager of Raffles Al Areen Palace; and Mr Abdulrahman Al Kooheji, representing Esnad Holding, the authorised sales and marketing consultant for the Tilal project.

This initiative underscores the comprehensive vision of the Al Areen master plan, designed as a fully integrated community that offers a unique lifestyle to its residents and homeowners.

Under this partnership, all Tilal Al Areen unit owners will receive complimentary membership to “Janat Dilmun”, granting them access to Bahrain’s largest water park. Additionally, residents will benefit from the Infracorp loyalty card, which unlocks a wide array of exclusive privileges and rewards.

Furthermore, homeowners will enjoy an exceptional package of exclusive privileges across a number of projects. This includes preferential rates on hotel villa stays, fine dining, and wellness services, such as the Raffles Spa and Gym at Raffles Al Areen Palace. These benefits are designed to enrich the living experience and enhance the investment value of the properties.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Abdulrahman Al Kooheji, representing Esnad Holding, the authorised sales and marketing consultant for the Tilal project, stated: 'We are committed to delivering projects that provide added value to residents, elevating their daily lives to new heights of comfort and luxury. This agreement embodies our keenness to integrate premium hospitality and entertainment elements within a modern residential environment, granting homeowners access to world-class experiences right at their doorstep.”

He added: 'This partnership significantly promotes the appeal of Tilal Al Areen for those seeking a sophisticated lifestyle that blends high-quality living with proximity to Bahrain’s premier tourism and entertainment destinations. We remain committed to expanding our network of partnerships to deliver a comprehensive ecosystem of services that support a balanced and sustainable lifestyle for our residents.'

This initiative aligns with Areen Development’s efforts to solidify Tilal Al Areen’s position as one of the Kingdom’s premier integrated residential communities. By upgrading the project’s surroundings and introducing innovative solutions that elevate the daily living experience, the company aims to further reinforce the Al Areen district’s status as a leading destination for modern living.

Areen Development is a leading company in Bahrain’s urban development sector. Operating within the Al Areen master plan, the company develops residential, commercial, and tourism projects that adhere to the highest standards of quality and sustainability. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that combine modern design with integrated services and advanced infrastructure.