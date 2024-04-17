Dubai, UAE – ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, proudly announces its participation at GISEC 2024, the Gulf Information Security Expo & Conference. With its unwavering commitment to safeguarding businesses and individuals against evolving cyber threats, ESET's presence at GISEC this year signifies a pivotal opportunity to showcase its innovative technologies, share industry insights, and engage with cybersecurity professionals and enthusiasts across the globe.

As the threat landscape continues to expand in complexity and sophistication, ESET remains at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions designed to provide comprehensive protection against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks, and other cyber threats. At GISEC this year, ESET will unveil its latest advancements in threat detection, prevention, and response, empowering organizations to stay ahead of cyber adversaries and safeguard their digital assets with confidence.

Through interactive demonstrations, informative presentations, and engaging discussions, ESET will demonstrate the capabilities of its industry-leading cybersecurity solutions, including its flagship ESET Endpoint Protection platform, which offers multi-layered defense mechanisms to mitigate risks and ensure the security of endpoints across diverse environments. Additionally, ESET will showcase its advanced threat intelligence services, threat hunting capabilities, and security management tools, providing attendees with valuable insights into proactive cybersecurity strategies and best practices.

Moreover, ESET's participation at GISEC 2024 underscores its commitment to fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing within the cybersecurity community. By actively engaging with industry peers, thought leaders, and stakeholders, ESET aims to facilitate meaningful discussions around emerging cyber threats, regulatory compliance, and the evolving cybersecurity landscape, thereby empowering organizations to enhance their cyber resilience and protect against emerging threats effectively.

Furthermore, ESET recognizes the importance of continuous education and skill development in the fight against cybercrime. As such, the company will host interactive workshops and training sessions at GISEC 2024, equipping attendees with the knowledge, tools, and resources needed to strengthen their cybersecurity posture and mitigate risks effectively.

Demes Strouthos, General Manager at ESET Middle East, said, “Our continuous participation at GISEC serves as a testament to our faith in the event and also our unshakable dedication to cybersecurity excellence to empower organizations and individuals to navigate the evolving threat landscape with confidence. Through its innovative solutions, industry expertise, and collaborative approach, ESET remains steadfast in its mission to make the digital world a safer place for all.”

Visit ESET at GISEC 2024 at B79 in Hall 6 to discover the future of cybersecurity and embark on a journey towards enhanced cyber resilience and peace of mind.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET’s high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET’s R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (Twitter).

