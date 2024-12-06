The new integrations with these major vendors ensure enhanced business protection and more efficient security workflows.

Additionally, the integrations address common pain points of cybersecurity operations in threat data administration and visibility, streamlining security management.

Dubai, UAE: ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced the integration of its ESET PROTECT Platform with major vendors in the form of IBM QRadar SIEM and Microsoft Sentinel, providing ESET customers with enhanced capabilities and advanced threat response management.

As nuanced as cybersecurity is, it is a necessity that requires organizations to cover their unique needs comprehensively, often beyond the capabilities of a single security vendor. Developing security maturity by employing multiple solutions, aggregating, and correlating vast amounts of data across several vendors, can be a daunting task. As such, there is a demand for seamless integration among solutions to simplify workflows, reduce manual effort, and enhance efficiency, all while fulfilling numerous compliance requirements.

To this end, ESET is continuing its integrations journey with IBM QRadar SIEM. The integration between the ESET PROTECT Platform and IBM QRadar SIEM leverages ESET’s AI-native cybersecurity platform with QRadar’s security information and event management (SIEM) capabilities. This enables threat data from ESET to be ingested by QRadar SIEM, providing visibility, and actionable insights to enhance enterprise security. In one stroke, this addresses challenges in monitoring endpoint activities and identifying threats across multiple perimeters in an organization.

ESET understands that such integrations can reduce complexity, while promoting better cyber hygiene, thus, significantly increasing the level of an organization’s security, and upgrading its threat hunting and incident response capabilities. This should help security analysts make fast, but satisfactory, security decisions, raising the quality and efficiency of their processes.

To that end, ESET is also integrating with Microsoft Sentinel, enabling organizations to ingest ESET threat detection data into MS Sentinel for advanced monitoring, analytics, and incident response. The data connector, developed by ESET, uses REST API to automate the retrieval of detection logs, providing continuous security insights in a centralized platform. This integration reduces manual intervention by automating data transfer, correlating endpoint data with cloud security, and streamlining incident management, which can often be quite complicated.

"As customers consolidate their cybersecurity stacks, and demand seamless integrations, ESET delivers exactly what they need. Our AI-native ESET PROTECT Platform, with its powerful detection engine, seamlessly integrates with major SIEM players, Microsoft Sentinel, and IBM QRadar SIEM, to provide extensive visibility into their environments. These integrations offer actionable rapid detection, shifting the focus from slow remediation and complexity to early prevention and enhanced security efficiency. Ultimately, this ensures our customers achieve a more streamlined, effective, and proactive cybersecurity posture,” said Pavol Balaj, Chief Business Officer at ESET.

About ESET

ESET® provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of known and emerging cyberthreats — securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. An ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network.

About IBM QRadar

IBM QRadar SIEM is more than a tool; it is a teammate for SOC analysts—with advanced AI, powerful threat intelligence, and access to the latest detection content. IBM QRadar SIEM uses multiple layers of AI and automation to enhance alert enrichment, threat prioritization, and incident correlation—presenting related alerts cohesively in a unified dashboard, reducing noise, and saving time. QRadar SIEM helps maximize your security team’s productivity by providing a unified experience across all SOC tools, with integrated, advanced AI and automation capabilities.

About Microsoft Sentinel

Microsoft Sentinel is a scalable, cloud-native security information and event management (SIEM) that delivers an intelligent and comprehensive solution for SIEM and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR). Microsoft Sentinel provides cyberthreat detection, investigation, response, and proactive hunting, with a bird's-eye view across your enterprise.