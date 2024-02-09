Dubai: EROS Group proudly introduces Krome, its in-house home appliances brand, bringing a touch of economical luxury to the UAE market.

Krome, a revolutionary line of appliances, seamlessly combines cutting-edge technology with sleek design aesthetics. With over 56 years of industry expertise, EROS Group leverages its deep understanding of consumer needs to bridge the gap for UAE residents, delivering a brand that resonates with their aspirations and desires.

Krome's debut lineup includes Refrigerators, Cookers, Water Dispensers, Gas Stoves, and Air Conditioners, each meticulously crafted to meet the unique demands of contemporary living. Positioned as a beacon of economical luxury, Krome offers sophistication at an accessible price point, setting new standards in the home appliances sector.

“Drawing from EROS Group's extensive 56-year journey in the electronics and home appliances sector, Krome reflects our deep understanding of the preferences and needs of UAE residents. It is a purposeful creation tailored to meet the distinctive requirements and aspirations of our community," stated Mohammed Badri, Director of EROS Group.

As Ramadan approaches, Krome emerges as an ideal kitchen solution for individuals hosting iftar parties. The efficiency and contemporary design of Krome appliances align seamlessly with the spirit of Ramadan, providing households with a touch of luxury during this special season.

Krome products are available across EROS stores in the UAE, on www.eros.ae, and on Amazon.ae, noon.com and at selected retailers and dealers across UAE. "Our online platforms provide a convenient and user-friendly experience for customers to explore and purchase Krome appliances. We are very careful in putting together a very well curated collection of home appliances that are suited perfectly to match the needs of UAE customers.” added Mr. Badri.

About Eros Group:

EROS Group is a 56-years reputed organization specializing in the distribution and retail of consumer electronics, mobility, IT, Home Appliance, and convergence products. The Group benefits from its base in the UAE which is strategically positioned at the crossroads of Asia, Africa, and Europe with a serving ability to over two billion people, through a complex channel mix of Power Retailers, Independent Retailers, Souq Markets, Re-Exporters, System Integrators, Architects, Consultants, and experts.

The Group has evolved from a one-store, one-brand distribution house to build a portfolio of world-class international brands and retail stores including brand boutiques. The Group serves customers in the UAE and select markets in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Region. The Organization proudly partners with over fourteen international brands, operates 15 retail stores including 3 Samsung & 3 Huawei experience showrooms across UAE and has three service centers across the UAE. EROS Group continues to operate through a seamless logistical process daily to deliver on its core objective: Customer Delight. For more information, please visit www.erosgroup.ae