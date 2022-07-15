Dubai, UAE: The retail sector in the UAE has received a vital post-pandemic boost from EROS Group, following the recent opening of the power retailer’s 15th multi-brand consumer electronics and home appliances retail store at Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai.

EROS Group – one of the largest consumer electronics, mobility, IT, home appliances and convergence products’ distributor and retailer in the UAE today announced that the new store offers UAE residents a seamless and premium shopping experience encompassing world-class consumer electronics and home appliances brands in a premium walk-in retail concept.

The new store stocks a wide range of world-class consumer electronics and home appliances from iconic global brands, including Samsung, Apple, Lenovo, Hitachi, TCL, Midea, Ariston, Huawei and Amazfit.

The store was inaugurated by Alex LIM, President of Samsung Middle East and North Africa, Seong Hyun Lee, President of Samsung Gulf along with Mohammad Badri and Ahmad Badri, Director, EROS Group.

Commenting on the launch of the new store, Mohammad Badri, Director, EROS Group said, “In keeping with our retail clients’ contemporary needs, the new store features a collection of premium global brands of latest gadgets, digital devices, and home appliances such as smartphones, laptops, and washing machines amongst others. This is in line with our vision and endeavour to reach closer to our customers in different parts of the UAE. With the recent development of residences and property in and around Ibn Battuta Mall, this has fuelled demand for electronics and appliances, which can be catered to with our new premium store in Ibn Battuta Mall.”

The opening of the new store is part of EROS Group’s multi-billion-dirham retail expansion strategy in the UAE.

About EROS Group

EROS Group is a 54-years reputed organization specializing in the distribution and retail of consumer electronics, mobility, IT, Home Appliance, and convergence products. The Group benefits from its base in the UAE which is strategically positioned at the crossroads of Asia, Africa, and Europe with a serving ability to over two billion people, through a complex channel mix of Power Retailers, Independent Retailers, Souq Markets, Re-Exporters, System Integrators, Architects, Consultants and experts.

The Group has evolved from a one-store, one-brand distribution house to build a portfolio of world-class international brands and retail stores including brand boutiques. The Group serves customers in the UAE and select markets in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Region. The organization proudly partners with over fourteen international brands, operates 14 retail stores including 3 Samsung & 2 Huawei experience showrooms across UAE and has three service centres across the UAE. EROS Group continues to operate through a seamless logistical process daily to deliver on its core objective: Customer Delight. For more information, please visit www.erosgroup.ae or www.eros.ae