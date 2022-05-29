For the second consecutive year Ericsson has been ranked as the leader in the Frost Radar™: 5G Network Infrastructure Market 2021 report. This shows the company’s ability to scale its innovations and growth in the field consistently from 2G, 3G, to 4G and now 5G.

By ranking the highest in the latest Frost Radar™ report, Ericsson confirms its status as the leader in terms of both innovation and growth in the 5G network infrastructure market which, according to business consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, spans 5G radio access networks (RAN), transport networks, and core networks.

Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks, Ericsson, says: “The Frost Radar™ report recognizes Ericsson’s investments in technology leadership for customers’ benefit. By focusing on constant innovation and 5G portfolio development, we aim to stay ahead of the curve and provide our customers with the solutions they need for building the future networks.”

The Frost Radar™ independently evaluates companies with a significant influence on the market in a particular industry. As highlighted in the Frost Radar™ methodology, the Innovation and Growth scores are used to rate a company’s focus on continuous innovation and ability to translate the innovations into consistent growth.

The report plots top industry participants, standing out among companies positioned as the overall market leaders, leaders in a market segment, or thought leaders in certain segments.

Commenting on Ericsson’s top result by the Growth Index, Troy Morley, Industry Principal, Frost & Sullivan’s Information & Communication Technology group, and the author of the report, says: “Ericsson has spent the last few years adjusting its overall strategy to focus on profitability. The company has indicated that its strategy has been successful, even with the challenges brought by the pandemic. As a leader in the 4G infrastructure market, Ericsson enters the 5G market with a large customer base. The company has done an excellent job keeping its current customers and adding new customers.”

On top of the *5G commercial agreements already announced, Ericsson still maintains a significant pipeline of customers who are expected to move to 5G over the coming years.

Regarding Ericsson’s top positioning based on the Innovation Index, the report highlights the company’s ability to consistently scale its innovations on the global level across generations of mobile technologies – from 2G to 5G. The **108 live 5G networks powered by Ericsson’s products and solutions in 48 countries, which is the highest level that Frost & Sullivan has seen publicly reported, come as credible proof to the Frost Radar™ assessment.

“Ericsson invests significant amounts in R&D, which is essential in a market where technology is always evolving,” says Morley. “Having CSP market as the primary focus, Ericsson’s 5G portfolio includes all areas of 5G network infrastructure, previous generations of network infrastructure, as well as private networks.”

Ericsson’s 5G network infrastructure portfolio comprises 5G RAN, dual-mode 5G Core, and 5G Transport that address all aspects of 5G deployment – from providing low latency and higher bandwidth, ensuring instant response times for users and the future readiness of the network for CSPs. Ericsson’s 5G network offering also includes Ericsson Radio System, 5G Carrier Aggregation, Ericsson Spectrum Sharing, network slicing, service automation and 5G monetization. CSPs are empowered with 5G solutions that enable the modular approach when switching to the cloud-native 5G network or expanding their network for new business opportunities.

In related news announced in March, Ericsson was also named a leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for 5G Network Infrastructure for Communications Service Providers report.

Download the full report: Frost Radar™: Global 5G Network Infrastructure Market, 2021

**These figures were reported at the time of the Radar’s production and publication, the latest figures are available by visiting Ericsson’s 5G contracts page.

-Ends-

* 172 commercial 5G agreements as of May 24, 2022

**121 live commercial 5G networks in 54 countries as of May 24, 2022