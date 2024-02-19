Ericsson will showcase leading technology solutions and use cases that would leverage the advanced capabilities of network infrastructure and digital transformation in Saudi Arabia under the theme “Imagine Possible”.

On-site experts will be spearheading discussions on the next step in the 5G evolution journey and the tremendous impact of the digital transformation journey that Ericsson and communication service providers are leading in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has announced its participation in Saudi Arabia's technology exhibition, LEAP 2024, scheduled to take place at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, Malham from 4-7 March 2024. Building on the success of the past two editions of LEAP, Ericsson is gearing up to demonstrate its cutting-edge 5G solutions and reinforce its commitment to the digital transformation journey of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

As part of this commitment, a senior delegation from Ericsson led by Börje Ekholm, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be present at the event. Ekholm will once again take the stage as a featured speaker.

Running under the theme "Imagine Possible”, Ericsson will highlight its blueprint for transforming networks while capturing the value of 5G. Throughout the event, Ericsson will focus on conveying the influence of transforming current networks into a platform for innovation and showcasing the use cases that will support communication service providers (CSPs) to capture the full value of 5G.

Håkan Cervell, Vice President and Head of Customer Unit stc, Saudi Arabia and Egypt at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “LEAP presents us with a unique platform to engage with our key stakeholders and explore new opportunities for growth for our partners in Saudi Arabia. We invite visitors of the conference to come experience firsthand Ericsson’s 5G solutions serving as a catalyst for modernization and differentiation, as well as our commitment to nurturing innovation ecosystems through partnerships with government, academia, and enterprise.”

Ericsson offers an industry-leading portfolio of products and services that define the networks of the future and aligned with sustainability goals. By consistently participating at LEAP since its launch in 2022, Ericsson underscores its commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation journey and reinforces its role as a key player in the pursuit of limitless connectivity and endless possibilities.

