Ericsson has been recognized as a forefront leader in Frost & Sullivan's "Frost Radar: 5G Network Infrastructure, 2025" report for the fifth year in a row. This recognition highlights Ericsson's commitment to innovation and growth, as well as its ability to meet the evolving needs of communications service providers (CSPs) and enterprises worldwide.

Frost & Sullivan independently plotted the top 23 companies in the Frost Radar analysis among over 100 global participants. These companies lead or innovate in various segments of the market.

The report highlights Ericsson’s contributions to the 5G landscape, cementing its position as a key player in shaping the future of mobile technologies. For the past five years, the company’s innovative solutions have been acknowledged in this independent analysis as the leading portfolio for 5G network infrastructure.

Ericsson's comprehensive portfolio includes products and solutions covering traditional radio access network (RAN), open and virtual RAN, core and edge networks, and private networks. Frost & Sullivan anticipates a shift towards open and virtual RAN across the industry, and notes that Ericsson’s foray into Open RAN solutions “will help make this a reality, especially since its first few customers are large and influential CSPs.”

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) to automate network offerings and promote network APIs further demonstrates Ericsson's innovative approach to mobile networks, according to the Frost Radar report.

Per Narvinger, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks at Ericsson, says: "Our consistent top ranking in the Frost Radar report shows our dedication to innovation in a dynamic market. By focusing on customer-centric solutions and using advanced technologies like AI and intent-driven automation, we are enhancing network programmability. This enables differentiated connectivity and supports our customers in their journey toward autonomous networks.”

“Leading the global 5G network infrastructure market for five consecutive years is a remarkable achievement,” says Troy Morley, Senior Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan Information, Communications and Technologies. “Ericsson has consistently outperformed traditional competitors and fended off emerging entrants in this challenging market. Despite its size, the market experiences fluctuations, with periods of growth and decline. Ericsson has adeptly navigated these complexities by evolving its portfolio, ensuring its own financial stability while maintaining its leadership position.”

With customers in more than 175 countries, Ericsson has proven its ability to scale its innovations globally with 2G, 3G, 4G, and now 5G, according to the report, adding that Ericsson’s dedication to research and development (R&D) – with 21.6 percent of its revenue invested in 2024 alone – shows its resolve to stay ahead in an ever-evolving industry.

“Moreover, the company’s strategic adjustments and focus on profitability have positioned it for sustained growth and stability,” Morley says. The acquisitions of Cradlepoint in 2020 and Vonage in 2022 have expanded Ericsson’s reach into the enterprise market, complementing its robust CSP and industry partner base.

The Frost Radar report highlights the growth potential in private 4G and 5G networks, where Ericsson is well-positioned to collaborate with CSPs and industry partners to continue to lead the market in these enterprise opportunities. Additionally, as energy efficiency becomes increasingly critical, Ericsson has focused on designing hardware products that are smaller, lighter, and more energy-efficient, while also rolling out a number of software solutions to optimize network resources. The full range is available to meet the growing demand for sustainable technology.

The Frost Radar measures growth rates in addition to absolute revenue and combines them with several other factors to measure companies’ performance along the Growth Index. The Frost Radar measures innovation for each company by assessing its product portfolio, the scalability of its innovations, the efficacy of its R&D strategy, and several other factors.

Ericsson’s 5G network infrastructure portfolio comprises 5G RAN, 5G Core, and 5G Transport that address all aspects of 5G deployments – from providing low latency and higher bandwidth to ensuring instant response times for users and lower power consumption per delivered gigabyte for CSPs. Ericsson’s 5G network offering also includes Ericsson Radio System, Cloud RAN, Ericsson 5G Advanced, network automation, and Differentiated Connectivity. CSPs are empowered with 5G solutions that enable the modular approach when switching to the cloud-native 5G network or expanding their network for new business opportunities.

Ericsson's private 5G solutions are tailored to drive digitalization in industry 4.0 and beyond through secure and powerful 4G LTE and 5G standalone (SA) connectivity. This enables enterprise organizations to improve efficiencies, visibility, and safety in their operations by leveraging the reliability, flexibility, low latency, and security that Ericsson's best-in-class radio portfolio enables.

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson’s high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we’ve been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com