“Next Starts Now” as Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) participates in GITEX Africa 2025 , as a key sponsor, taking place from April 14 to 16 in Marrakech, Morocco. GITEX Africa provides an important platform for industry leaders like Ericsson to showcase the latest solutions designed to drive the continent’s connectivity and digital evolution.

Visitors to the Ericsson booth will have the opportunity to engage with industry experts and explore how the company’s advanced solutions in network infrastructure, automation, enterprise business, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) can play a transformative role in Africa’s diverse industries, from smart cities and mobility to telecommunications and beyond.

Ericsson will also showcase its technology that supports sustainable growth across key sectors including Private Networks, Network APIs, and high-performing programmable networks. By leveraging Ericsson’s cutting-edge solutions, including network automation, Artificial Intelligence, and sustainable infrastructure, markets that are putting technology innovation as a key focus, are well-positioned to advance their digital transformation journey. Ericsson’s focus on enhancing connectivity, enabling smart cities, and driving industrial digitalization supports their goals of fostering economic development, improving public services, and creating a vibrant, knowledge-driven economy.

Majda Lahlou Kassi, Vice President and Head of Ericsson West and Southern Africa, will delve into how building high-performing programmable networks will empower the evolution of telecom companies into tech companies in her keynote speech, and Badr Ndour, Head of Networks Ericsson West and South Africa, will join other experts on a panel discussion titled "Capital Deployment in Critical and Next-Gen Infrastructure" to discuss how advanced technology can boost economic development.

Majda Lahlou Kassi, Vice President and Head of Ericsson West and Southern Africa, says: “GITEX Africa is a vital platform to engage with key stakeholders in Morocco and Africa reinforcing our commitment of ensuring a connected continent that is smarter and more resilient. As mobile subscriptions in the continent are forecasted to grow and the demand for connectivity continues to rise, we remain prepared to empower communication service providers, businesses, and governments with innovation that bridges the digital divide and creates new opportunities for businesses and communities in Morocco and across Africa. This also aligns with Morocco's ambitious Digital 2030 Agenda, which aims to drive innovation and economic growth through technology.”

Ericsson’s participation in GITEX Africa 2025 aligns with its Africa in Motion vision of fostering a more connected, inclusive, and sustainable digital future for Africa. The company remains dedicated to supporting communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises with future-proof technology solutions that enhance network efficiency, drive business growth, and improve user experiences that contribute to accelerating the continent’s digital transformation and boosting connectivity to unlock new opportunities for businesses, governments, and consumers.

Ericsson invites industry leaders, customers, and media to visit its booth located in Hall 11 at GITEX Africa 2025 to experience firsthand how its technology is enabling Africa’s digital future.