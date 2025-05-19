This initiative is part of Zain Jordan’s ongoing efforts to continuously modernize, enhance its digital services, improve customer experiences, and boost operational agility.

The transformation will drive innovation, optimize costs, and accelerate Zain Jordan’s digitalization journey for its customers.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Zain Jordan have embarked on a Business Support Systems (BSS) transformation project aimed at enhancing digital services, customer experiences, and operational agility. This strategic partnership will modernize Zain Jordan’s converged BSS architecture to a cloud-native model, driving innovation and flexibility in the Hashemite Kingdom’s evolving telecom and Information Technology (IT) landscape.

Building on over a decade-long partnership, Ericsson will upgrade and expand Zain Jordan’s existing implementation of Ericsson Charging to the latest software, integrating new features and capabilities, all hosted on the Ericsson Cloud Native Infrastructure Solution. The transformation will enable Zain Jordan to adopt a catalog-based business model, supporting a seamless and more personalized customer service experience for its prepaid customers.

The transformation will empower Zain Jordan to enhance service agility, improve time to market, optimize costs, and introduce greater operational flexibility and 5G monetization opportunities, reinforcing its commitment to advancing Jordan’s telecommunications market. By leveraging Ericsson’s expertise in cloud-native products and solutions, the transformation will also accelerate Zain Jordan’s digitalization journey for its customers.

Wesam Abu Hashhash, Technology and Digital Innovation Director at Zain Jordan, says: "This investment reflects our commitment to delivering innovative services and an exceptional customer journey. By digitalizing our prepaid customer service experience with Ericsson`s monetization and core commerce portfolio, we are setting the stage for a more agile and customer-centric approach. This transformation will enable us to meet the evolving needs of our customers while maintaining our leadership in the Kingdom’s telecommunications sector and support the broader digital transformation efforts across the Kingdom."

Kevin Murphy, Vice President and Head of Ericsson North Middle East and Africa, says: "Through this cloud-native transformation, we are enabling Zain Jordan to enhance customer service experiences, improved time to market & agility, streamline operations, and unlock new opportunities in the digital economy. As Zain continues to evolve its service offerings in Jordan, this transformation will pave the way for future innovations that enhance connectivity and service experiences across the Kingdom.”

The partnership aligns with Jordan’s digital economy ambitions and strengthens the nation’s position as a key player in the regional telecom sector.

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here

Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here

https://twitter.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com

investor.relations@ericsson.com

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson’s high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we’ve been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com