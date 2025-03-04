The companies extend their Managed Services partnership for an additional three years, focusing on data-driven operations.

Ericsson will provide advanced solutions, delivering enhanced network performance and energy efficiency.

Zain Bahrain’s investment with Ericsson is a testament towards its commitment to supporting Bahrain’s digital transformation journey.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Zain Bahrain have signed an agreement to expand Zain Bahrain’s 4G and 5G networks in the country. This agreement will also extend their Managed Services collaboration for an additional three years to optimize network efficiency and elevate customer experiences.

The mobile broadband network expansion will leverage Ericsson’s energy-efficient Radio Access Network (RAN) products, including the dual-band Massive MIMO AIR 3229 and triple-band Radio 4466. These products will boost network coverage, capacity, and reduce energy consumption by up to 20 percent, while contributing to achieve Zain Bahrain’s sustainability targets. Additionally, this initiative is part of Zain Bahrain’s broader investment plan with Ericsson, aimed at advancing the country’s digital transformation objectives.

As part of the extended Managed Services contract, Ericsson will continue to use data-driven methodologies to streamline processes, improve service metrics, and reduce time-to-market. The agreement also includes the modernization of the core network, introducing Ericsson’s cloud-native Evolved Packet Core (EPC), part of Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core solution, and a modernized cloud-native Unified Data Management function, which will enhance the capacity and further strengthen the capabilities of its network.

Ali Isa Al Yaham, Chief Technology Officer of Zain Bahrain, says: “Our continued partnership with Ericsson demonstrates our commitment to delivering superior customer experiences in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This latest expansion enhances our ability to provide greater coverage, capacity, and reliability, while aligning with our sustainability goals by deploying Ericsson's energy-efficient products. Together, we are driving digital transformation in Bahrain and solidifying our position as a key enabler of the Kingdom’s digital future.”

Nicolas Blixell, Vice President and Head of Gulf Council Countries at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “We are proud to build on over a decade of partnership with Zain Bahrain by supporting their ambitious network expansion and modernization plans. This agreement introduces technologies that not only elevate network performance but also lay the foundation for enhanced network capabilities. By combining advanced solutions with sustainable innovations, we are empowering Zain Bahrain to deliver exceptional, future-proof services to their customers in the Kingdom.”

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson’s high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we’ve been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

About Zain Bahrain:

Zain Bahrain, a telecommunications industry innovator focused on enhancing customer experience, was awarded a mobile telecom license on 22 April 2003 and commenced commercial operations on 28 December 2003. The operation promptly placed the Kingdom of Bahrain on the world telecom map through the introduction of many mobile technology innovations that continue to this day with nationwide high-speed 4G LTE and 5G services being offered through the Kingdom's most advanced mobile network. Zain Bahrain, listed on the Bahrain Bourse (Ticker: ZAINBH), is part of Zain Group, a leading telecommunications operator across the Middle East and Africa, which provides mobile voice and data services to 50.6 million active customers as of December 31, 2023. With a commercial presence in seven countries, Zain operates in Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, and South Sudan. In Morocco, Zain has a 15.5% stake in 'INWI,' through a joint venture. For more information, please email info@bh.zain.com or visit: www.bh.zain.com