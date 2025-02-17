The collaboration focuses on product development, technology alignment, and joint innovation initiatives.

The collaboration covers all network domains, optimizing operational efficiency and monetizing infrastructure.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and stc Group, an enabler of digital transformation, have announced a strategic partnership at LEAP 2025 under the "Fusion Partnership" initiative, reinforcing their commitment to driving technological innovation and expanding market reach. This milestone collaboration will enhance solutions and services for businesses and consumers, shaping the future of the telecom industry.

The stc-Ericsson Fusion Partnership unites two industry key players with a shared vision of co-creating value-added solutions that address evolving customer needs. The initiative encompasses product development, technology roadmap alignment, joint innovation programs, and knowledge-sharing forums, enabling both companies to optimize operational efficiencies and seize emerging market opportunities.

Covering all network domains, including network operations efficiency, the partnership aligns with both companies’ strategic goals to maximize infrastructure monetization while advancing the global digital ecosystem. By leveraging Ericsson’s technology solutions and industry expertise alongside stc’s robust infrastructure and market presence, the collaboration aims to deliver innovative services, enhance network reliability, and build next-generation telecom capabilities.

Ericsson and stc Group share a collaborative history spanning over 50 years focused on delivering innovative telecommunications solutions, with Ericsson serving as a major network supplier in Saudi Arabia since the inception of GSM (2G). This latest partnership agreement further strengthens their role as drivers of enabling transformative connectivity and digital transformation.