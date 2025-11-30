The feature maximizes energy performance while maintaining consistent user experience, reducing operational complexity, and contributing to more intelligent network operations.

Within just one week, the proof of concept achieved a reduction of approximately 15 percent in radio power consumption while maintaining a consistent and high-quality user experience.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Ooredoo Qatar have successfully completed a proof of concept (PoC) for the Automated Energy Saver energy-performance feature, showcasing Ericsson's software solutions for Ericsson 5G Advanced Energy Efficiency and Management.

The Automated Energy Saver functionality dynamically optimizes resources and energy consumption based on real-time data related to traffic demand and network conditions. This functionality activates or deactivates radio resources based on user throughput, ensuring energy is saved during both low-traffic periods and times of high demand. It exemplifies intent-driven operations that achieve a balance between energy efficiency and user experience.

In a span of one week, the PoC achieved a notable reduction of approximately 15 percent in radio power consumption while maintaining a consistent and high-quality user experience. The success of the PoC is a significant step toward the deployment of Ericsson 5G Advanced on Ooredoo Qatar’s network, reinforcing progress toward Qatar National Vision 2030 and supporting goals for more sustainable and intelligent connectivity.

Hicham Siblini, Chief Technology and Infrastructure Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, says: “The proof of concept of Ericsson’s Automated Energy Saver represents Ooredoo Qatar’s journey toward a more advanced, intelligent and automated network. By enabling real-time intent-driven automation for more sustainable operations, Ooredoo will benefit from strengthened network intelligence while better serving our customers.”

Petra Schirren, President Gulf at Ericsson Europe, Middle East & Africa says: “Our proof of concept with Ooredoo Qatar shows the capabilities of Ericsson 5G Advanced and intent-based automation to drive energy-efficiency and deliver enhanced network performance. Ericsson’s Automated Energy Saver functionality applies automation to optimize energy consumption based on real-time data while ensuring a seamless user experience. This progress helps build networks ready for rising capacity needs and long-term sustainability.”

Ericsson and Ooredoo Qatar have an established history of joint projects, including nationwide 5G deployment and microwave backhaul and the earlier roll-out of the Ericsson Smart Connected Site aimed at reducing carbon emissions. The collaboration reflects strong alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030, contributing to national digitalization and environmental goals.

FOLLOW US:

https://x.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com

investor.relations@ericsson.com

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson’s high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we’ve been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com