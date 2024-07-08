Ericsson and King Abdullah University of Science & Technology renew their research and development collaboration for two additional years, building on their successful initial three-year partnership focused on advancing 5G and 6G technologies.

The partnership aims to continue fostering scientific findings and developing talent in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, further contributing to the Kingdom's Information and Communications Technology sector growth.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has announced the extension of its successful research and development (R&D) partnership with King Abdullah University of Science & Technology (KAUST) for an additional two years, following the impactful outcomes achieved in their initial three-year collaboration. This extension emphasizes the commitment of both institutions to continue advancing cutting-edge technologies in telecommunications, including 5G and 6G with specific emphasis on on-chip reflective intelligent surfaces, and free-space optical communications, within the framework of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Since its inception, the partnership has fostered numerous valuable scientific publications and findings. The collaborative research focused on machine learning for frequency-selective wireless channels, Terahertz (THz) and free-space optical communications, and transparent and flexible intelligent surfaces. Building on these successes, the extended phase will delve deeper into the next generation of telecommunication technologies, with a particular focus on on-chip reflective intelligent surfaces and free-space optical communications.

The partnership has also facilitated the exchange of knowledge and collaboration among students and researchers between KAUST and Ericsson Research in Sweden, enriching the educational and professional experiences of the participants and building a robust pipeline of talent that supports the Kingdom's technological aspirations.

Pierre Magistretti, Vice President of Research, King Abdullah University of Science & Technology, says: “The extension of our partnership with Ericsson reflects our shared vision for pioneering the telecommunications landscape of tomorrow. Through this collaboration, we have been able to combine KAUST's research capabilities with Ericsson's industry expertise to produce groundbreaking scientific research. Our efforts have not only enhanced our research capabilities but have also contributed significantly to the development of a skilled talent pool in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. The next phase of our partnership promises even greater innovations, as we continue to explore the untapped potential of advanced telecommunication technologies.”

Mashhour Al-Sudairy, Head of Local Content at Ericsson Kingdom of Saudi Arabia says: “Our ongoing partnership with KAUST is a testament to Ericsson's commitment to fostering innovation through collaborative research. The initial phase of our partnership yielded significant advancements in telecommunication technologies, which have been crucial in pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the 5G and emerging 6G space. As we move into the next phase of our partnership, our focus will remain on harnessing the full potential of next-generation technologies to further revolutionize connectivity and telecommunication technologies.”

As Ericsson and KAUST embark on this extended journey, they reaffirm their commitment to driving innovation and further enhancing the development of local content and the growth of the Kingdom’s ICT sector.

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com

investor.relations@ericsson.com

About King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST)

Established in 2009, KAUST is a graduate research university devoted to finding solutions for some of the world’s most pressing scientific and technological challenges in the areas of food and health, water, energy, environment, and the digital domain. The University brings together the best minds and ideas from around the world with the goal of advancing science and technology through distinctive, collaborative research. KAUST is a catalyst for innovation, economic development and social prosperity in Saudi Arabia and the world. Visit www.kaust.edu.sa to learn more.

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Abdullah Al Sobahi, Interim Associate Director

abdullah.alsobahi@kaust.edu.sa

Alison Carmody, Media and PR Strategist

alison.carmody@kaust.edu.sa