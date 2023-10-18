Under the MoU, the companies will conduct a proof of concept for Cloud RAN testing and integration on etisalat by e&’s network.

The innovative solution will support the evolution of the CSP’s 5G network.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and etisalat by e& have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the ways in which Ericsson Cloud RAN solution can support the development of the 5G mobile broadband network of the Communication Service Provider (CSP). The signing ceremony took place during GITEX GLOBAL 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ericsson and etisalat by e& will test Ericsson Cloud RAN solution in the network and identify areas where its introduction would best complement the existing purpose-built radio access network (RAN) infrastructure. They will also examine the potential of the solution to address a variety of 5G deployments and use cases with increased flexibility, faster service delivery and greater scalability.

As an initial step, the two partners will conduct a proof of concept (PoC) for the new technology in a lab environment in the UAE.

Ericsson Cloud RAN is based on cloud-native principles and open architecture with standardized interfaces that are compatible with the deployed Ericsson Radio System products and solutions, enabling etisalat by e& to evolve its network to its architecture of choice.

Marwan Bin Shakar, Senior Vice President Access Network Development, at etisalat by e&, says: “Our innovation-driven alliance with Ericsson aligns with our continued commitment towards leveraging the latest technologies in the telecommunications industry to meet the rapidly evolving needs and high-performance expectations of our customers and enterprises. We look forward to strengthening the capabilities of our 5G network with Ericsson Cloud RAN.”

Ekow Nelson, Vice President and Head of Global Customer Unit for e& at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “Today’s collaboration is another step in etisalat by e&’s 5G journey. Ericsson Cloud RAN will enable etisalat by e& to seamlessly evolve towards cloud-native technologies and open network architectures, with the vision that it can deploy cloud-native networks on any site, any cloud, and any server platform.”

Ericsson Cloud RAN delivers network capabilities that enable service providers to pursue new business opportunities and diversify 5G use cases.

-Ends-

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com

investor.relations@ericsson.com

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com