Erada Finance proudly announces the launch of its digital core banking system “XFin”, with the official approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA); Egypt’s leading authority overseeing and ensuring the stability, transparency, and growth of the non-banking financial sector. Erada Finance is a joint venture owned by e& Egypt and The Sovereign Fund of Egypt, alongside its CEO, Mr. Amr Abouelazm.

XFin is designed as a universal and fully-fledged solution for non-banking financial services, it marks a breakthrough in the company’s journey and positions Erada Finance at the forefront of digital innovation in the Egyptian market.

XFin brings together a set of powerful features and AI-Powered modules designed to transform non-banking financial services. It includes Loan and Portfolio Tracking System that ensures the highest levels of accuracy, transparency, and efficiency in managing financial operations. The platform also offers a Product Management System tailored for Micro, SME, Islamic, and Merchant financing, with the flexibility to support all future financial products; including Nano finance, which falls under Erada’s upcoming expansion plans. In addition, XFin provides an Integrated Lead Management System that enhances customer acquisition and strengthens relationship management, ensuring sustained growth and customer satisfaction.

This system is further powered by embedded AI-driven credit scoring services, enabling faster decision-making and ensuring rapid disbursement of financing solutions. By leveraging advanced analytics, XFin enhances efficiency and accuracy, allowing Erada to better serve its customers with speed, flexibility and reliability. This foundation unlocks new value across the entire ecosystem, creating the capacity to deliver highly customizable financial solutions, offering a seamless digital experience and paving the way for a wider variety of innovative products. In return, these advancements reinforce Erada’s position as a trusted partner in driving financial inclusion and sustainable growth.

This launch represents a pioneering milestone the market hasn’t witnessed in a long time within Egypt’s non-banking financial sector. By introducing XFin, Erada is setting the stage for scaling its technology team, strengthening its digital infrastructure, and supporting its long-term vision of becoming a pioneer in digital non-banking financial services.

XFin is built entirely in-house by Erada’s tech hub; the company’s technology excellence center for innovation and digital development. The Tech Hub serves as the engine of all technological advancements introduced by Erada, acting as a strategic enabler for both current operations and future projects. This system reflects the company’s strong technical capabilities and serves as the core foundation of its digital transformation strategy, aligned with its vision to expand across multiple financial verticals; from Micro, SME, Islamic Financing and merchants solutions to a diverse range of innovative financial products under fintech and nano-finance licenses.