Mumbai, India – Eqvilent, a global quantitative trading company with offices in Mumbai, Dubai, London, Lisbon and Malta, has received SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) registration. This certification permits an entity to participate in India’s securities markets through stock-broking activities involving equities, debt instruments, derivatives, mutual fund units, and money market instruments.

At launch, Eqvilent’s current market coverage spans Equity Futures & Options (Equity F&O), Capital Market and the Currency market, delivered through an institutional-grade, localisation-led setup. To localise operations, Eqvilent has partnered with leading Indian partners, including Tata Communications and Bharti Airtel, for telecom services, and Comtel for data centre hosting.

“India’s markets are undergoing a structural transformation, with millions of first-time participants entering through mobile-first platforms. Our role is to provide liquidity and execute at fair value, meeting the reliability that global institutions expect from us,” said Stanislav Semenov, Founder and CEO of Eqvilent.

The regulatory framework governing algorithmic trading in India imposes stringent guidelines to ensure market integrity and investor protection. Compliance with SEBI regulations is essential for algorithmic traders operating in India, which means:

Pre-trade risk controls , including price collars, quantity limits, and order-size limits, block off-market or erroneous orders before they reach the market.

, including price collars, quantity limits, and order-size limits, block off-market or erroneous orders before they reach the market. Order-to-Trade Ratio (OTR) monitoring to discourage excessive message traffic and promote orderly markets.

to discourage excessive message traffic and promote orderly markets. Ongoing supervision with audit trails and alerts to evidence compliance and continuously improve controls.

The global financial market is on track to reach $63.8 trillion in 2033, with algorithmic trading playing an increasingly vital role. In India, the algorithmic trading market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 9.5%. With companies listed on India’s NSE now having a market capitalisation surpassing $5.0 trillion, Eqvilent’s entry ensures market benefits from its global expertise and world-class trading infrastructure.

About Eqvilent

Eqvilent is the top quantitative trading company, providing liquidity across dozens of global exchanges. The company specialises in high-frequency trading (HFT), executing over 10 million trades daily.

Founded in Dubai, with offices in London, Lisbon, Malta, and Mumbai, Eqvilent now employs more than 200 professionals worldwide. The firm leverages machine learning and other cutting-edge technologies to stay at the forefront of global algorithmic trading. This unique foundation creates a powerful synergy between groundbreaking research and precision-engineered execution.