Doha, Qatar: The EQS is the first fully electric luxury sedan from Mercedes-Benz, and can be individualized with the help of the MANUFAKTUR range. It is distinguished by its special paint finishes and high-quality interior refinements which expand the possibilities for putting together an EQS to suit your personal taste.



The car is available now at Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, the authorized general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar, in its showroom on Salwa Road in Doha.

The front and rear seats are finished in Nappa leather and feature intricate diamond quilting. Nappa leather in a MANUFAKTUR colour is also used for the armrests in the doors, the centre console and the lower section of the instrument panel.



Smooth, quiet and rich in torque, the EQS 450+ is powered by an advanced 245kW electric motor that can send up to 329 hp and 417 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. The "permanently excited synchronous motor" (PSM) features permanent magnets to generate AC current with high power density and efficiency. An advanced cooling system helps maintain its high-performance consistency during spirited driving and a wide range of climates.



The EQS sedan is the first model based on a dedicated platform whose architecture is dedicated to luxury-class electric vehicles. As a clean-sheet design not shared with any gasoline-powered model, its packaging, materials, aesthetics and safety systems are optimized not only to support its advanced all-electric powertrain, but to take advantage of the benefits electric power offers for quiet comfort, ample space and innovative design.

The exterior equipment

The EQS Sedan embodies automotive luxury at its best, with the electric drive system enabling a completely new space concept. More flexible and airy than conventional sedans yet breathtakingly elegant: a single bow spans the entire vehicle. In addition, the Mercedes-Benz typical all-electric Black Panel radiator grille at the front and light bands at the front and rear exude refined modernity.



The panoramic sliding sunroof gives a wonderful feeling of freedom and a pleasantly bright ambience in the interior. When viewed from the outside, it makes a unique visual impression, as it lends lightness and exclusivity to the exterior.



With the Night Package, your sporty exterior looks even more expressive. In this case, numerous features have a black or black chrome finish.



Depending on the paintwork, this creates contrasts or flowing transitions.



Whichever you choose, it's always a clear plus for your individuality.



Light goes digital with digital headlamp technology in the new EQS from Mercedes-Benz. It combines the familiar functions of MULTIBEAM LED headlamps with innovative high-resolution lighting technology.



The EQS Sedan shines with its impressive appearance thanks to the Radiator grille with Mercedes-Benz pattern. the Black Panel radiator grille of your vehicle features finely drawn Mercedes stars.



The interior

High-quality materials, state-of-the-art driving assistance systems and a design that sets standards in every respect. The EQS from Mercedes-Benz is equipped with innovative and pioneering standard equipment.



With the rear Seat Comfort Package, the car offers Maximum seating comfort in the rear. The multi-contour seats are impressive not only for providing the optimal seat position. A range of massage programmes ensures that they can also have a revitalizing or relaxing effect.



In addition, the Rear Seat Package transforms the rear into a feel-good lounge, where you can enjoy impressive seating comfort with electrically adjustable backrests and seat climate control. The comfort armrest promotes relaxed travel – not least thanks to the double cup holder and integral inductive charging option.



The issue of interior air quality was also taken to the next level in the development of the EQS. The ENERGIZING AIR CONTROL Plus secures a filter performance of up to 99.65%, and the new HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) fine dust filter can clean the incoming air of the smallest particles such as pollen and fine dust particles and neutralize unpleasant odours.



Thanks to the MBUX high-end rear seat entertainment system, passengers can enjoy first-class entertainment via the two high-resolution 29.5 cm (11.6 inches) displays. In the rear, the full MBUX experience gives you direct access to vehicle functions. You have a choice of touch or voice input when operating the system.

Technical equipment

The EQS Sedan is fortified with the latest technology systems. The MBUX Augmented Reality Head-up Display makes real and digital worlds become one. The optional head-up display with augmented reality improves safety and comfort in equal measure. The field of vision is supplemented with virtual cues.



The new MBUX Hyperscreen is the most advanced display that Mercedes-Benz has ever developed. It spans the entire width of the instrument panel.



Behind the elegant glass is an LCD driver display and a central media and passenger display in state-of-the-art OLED technology.



Besides, the optionally available MBUX Interior Assistant registers the occupants in the front seats. It interprets their movements and reacts attentively. For example, the reading light can be switched on and off without touching it. The panoramic roof also opens and closes without having to operate a button.



With a steering angle of up to 4.5° as standard, the EQS offers even superior handling stability and increased agility at high speeds. At speeds below 60 km/h, the wheelbase is virtually shortened, making the EQS more manoeuvrable - entering and leaving parking spaces is much easier due to the significantly reduced turning circle, which is especially true for the optional rear-axle steering with a steering angle of up to 10°.



Thanks to the Driving Assistance Package Plus and intelligently networked sensor systems you enjoy various advantages of partially automated driving. Numerous driver assistance systems support you as the situation requires, warning you if there is a risk of collision and intervening if necessary.