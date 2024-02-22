DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Epson Corporation has been placed on the A list for its achievements in tackling climate change and water security by CDP, the international environmental organisation.

CDP is an independent not-for-profit charity that runs the global environmental disclosure system. Each year, it encourages companies to measure and manage their risks and opportunities related to climate change, water security and deforestation. CDP does this at the request of investors, purchasers, and city stakeholders – who use the information to make decisions about the companies they choose to invest in.

Epson believes it was recognised for delivering on its range of carbon-reduction measures following the establishment of a task force on climate-related financial disclosures. Recent initiatives include implementing and completing a programme to transition to 100% renewable electricity at Epson Group sites around the globe[1].

Mr Nagafusa, President of Epson Europe, commented: “Receiving a CDP ‘A’ in two of the categories - climate change and water security - sends a powerful message to our customers, business partners and investors. It shows how Epson is deeply committed to achieving carbon negative in all its global operations. The latest CDP A rating provides further evidence that we are serious about tackling climate change and preparing our business for the future.”

CDP evaluates companies’ environmental activities on behalf of more than 740 institutional investors worldwide with a combined US$136 trillion in assets. The results of the questionnaires are used to assess companies in terms of environmental performance for the world’s leading socially responsible investment (SRI) indexes used by ESG investors.

Of over 23,000 companies that disclosed information through CDP, less than 2% made the A list. Epson was one of a small number of companies to receive an A in two categories, an acknowledgment that Epson is a leader in sustainability. In addition to being an important statement to institutional investors making ESG investment decisions, Epson believes that this prestigious listing sends a powerful message to customers looking for products and services that reduce their environmental footprint, as well as to business partners and other stakeholders.

