DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Seiko Epson Corporation (TSE: 6724, "Epson") has begun volume production of the S1S77100, the company's first radio frequency (RF) transmitter IC for wireless transmitters.

Wireless communication capabilities are used extensively in things such as home security equipment, smart meters, and restaurant call bells. Wireless communication devices must conform to wireless standards for frequency bands that are appropriate for the communication distance and speed of their specific applications, making the selection of RF transmitter ICs that meet these standard requirements increasingly important. Furthermore, the need for smaller RF transmitter ICs that consume less power is growing along with demand for wireless communication devices that offer improved designs and longer battery life.

To meet this need, Epson developed the S1S77100, an RF transmitter IC for wireless communication transmitters that supports certain frequencies in the ultra-high frequency (UHF) band. The frequencies, selectable via serial interface (SPI) control, can be set from 300 MHz to 465 MHz or from 600 MHz to 930 MHz.

A PLL1 and power amp2 are integrated into the 4 mm x 4 mm SQFN package, making it easy to configure wireless transmission functions with an external crystal oscillator. In addition, the low current consumption of 20 nA (typical) in PowerDown mode3 makes it ideal for small wireless transmitters. As a result, customers can reduce the time and effort spent on circuit design and evaluation.

Epson will help customers further improve the performance of their products and contribute to smart social infrastructure by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies to save energy, save space, and deliver exceptional precision and accuracy.

Main Applications

Wireless transmitters for things such as home security equipment, smart meters, restaurant bells, golf cart remote controllers

Product Features

Selectable frequency range: 300-465 MHz or 600-930 MHz Small package: 4 mm x 4 mm SQFN package (P-VQFN024-0404-0.50) Low current consumption: 20 nA, typical, in PowerDown mode (VDD = 3.0 V, Ta = 25℃)

Product Specifications

Model number S1S77100 Output frequency ranges 300-465 MHz (0.25 kHz Step)

600-930 MHz (0.49 kHz Step) Output power -15 to 11 dBm, 128-step programmable Modulation method Equipped with Soft-ASK and Soft-FSK features for limiting ASK, OOK, and FSK transmission bandwidth Operation control Operation control via 3-wire or 4-wire SPI interface Operating clock Operates with a clipped sine wave clock from a 32 MHz crystal oscillator Low-voltage detection 4-step programmable detection voltage from 1.8 V to 2.4 V Supply voltage 1.8 V to 3.6 V Package 24-pin 4 mm x 4 mm SQFN (P-VQFN024-0404-0.50) Operating temperature range -40℃ to +85℃

1 PLL: Abbreviation for phase locked loop, an electronic circuit that produces a desired output frequency to match a clock signal of a specific frequency.

2 Power amp: A circuit that amplifies a signal, strengthening it for use in audio and wireless communications applications. Power amps need to be combined with a crystal oscillator.

3 PowerDown mode: In this product, PowerDown mode is a state in which only the minimum necessary circuits are operated so as to minimize current consumption.

