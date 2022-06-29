Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced it has acquired Data Interchange, a UK-based provider of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) cloud technologies and managed services. The Data Interchange acquisition expands the reach of Epicor in European markets and adds to the company’s portfolio of B2B integration technologies, empowering customers to connect businesses and trading partners, increase efficiency, and drive value in the supply chain. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“The future of EDI is about creating more flexible and transparent supply chains that can seamlessly accommodate a wide range of inputs while ensuring automated and controllable outcomes,” said Epicor CEO Steve Murphy. “The Data Interchange acquisition gives Epicor customers an even more powerful set of cloud-based EDI solutions to streamline supply chain collaboration, simplify processes, and make data-driven decisions to identify trends and opportunities.”

As companies, particularly across European markets, manage increasing requirements for data integration across B2B supply chains, they are challenged in navigating the complexities of trading partner compliance, communications protocols, and local language support.

Data Interchange’s B2B integration solutions – including the company’s DiNet global EDI Network, Odex B2B communications platform, Darwin order processing solution, and XE EDI mapping tool – will help Epicor customers streamline their supply chain strategies, providing a single-source of truth to more closely manage supplier relationships, automate business processes, and plan for changing business needs. That includes support for European market protocols and standards such as OFTP2, EDIFACT, VDA, TRADACOMS and PEPPOL.

“Our goal at Data Interchange has always been to streamline the way EDI is delivered and presented to our customers and partners,” said Data Interchange CEO Andrew Filby. “By joining with Epicor, we’re extending our mission to help companies drive positive business outcomes by simplifying every stage of their EDI journey.”

Backed by more than 30 years of experience, Data Interchange pioneers the technology underpinning the world's most complex supply chains with fast, accurate data exchange. A deep and experienced team and partner channel with specialists across Europe help customers in automotive, manufacturing, retail and logistics sectors optimize supply chains and trading processes, with an innovative product and services portfolio that helps customers improve their business operations.

