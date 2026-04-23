Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: The Entrepreneurs’ Organisation (EO Bahrain) has announced the successful conclusion of the Farouk Almoayyed Bahraini Global Student Entrepreneur Award (GSEA Bahrain), which witnessed wide participation of student entrepreneurs from various academic institutions in the Kingdom. The competition was held amid a highly competitive atmosphere, reflecting the growing spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship among Bahraini youth.

This year’s competition featured eight participants representing a variety of universities and academic institutions, underscoring a growing interest in student-led ventures and a rising demand for high-quality entrepreneurial programs.

The finalists comprised of Mohammed Mahdi from the University of Bahrain securing first place for his business Petrolas, Omar Saba from the American University of Bahrain earning second for Vivid Algorithms, and a tie between Almustafa AlAani from the American University of Bahrain and Jad El Khoury from Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance taking third for Landlording and Croozz Technologies. This followed intense competition among innovative projects spanning fields of technology, services, and sustainability, reflecting an advanced level of entrepreneurial thinking and the ability to transform ideas into scalable and expandable business models.

Participants were evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges comprising prominent leaders from both the public and private sectors. The assessment criteria included innovation, sustainability, scalability, besides social and economic impact, ensuring the selection of the most promising ventures to represent Bahrain on regional and global stages of the program.

The award was organised in strategic partnership with Almoayyed Computers Middle East (ACME), reaffirming a shared commitment to nurturing Bahrain’s innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, enhancing opportunities for students to develop and launch their projects towards broader horizons.

Mr. Mohammed Farouk Almoayyed, Chairman of Almoayyed International Group, stated: “This initiative goes beyond a competition—it represents a meaningful investment in Bahrain’s future. The calibre of ideas presented by these students highlights a bright outlook for the Kingdom’s economy, fueled by innovation, technology, and entrepreneurial ambition.”

Mr. S.M. Hussaini, CEO of Almoayyed Computers Middle East (ACME), stated, "At ACME, we believe that technology and entrepreneurship are the twin engines of progress. Our partnership with EO Bahrain in organising this award reflects our deep commitment to cultivating the next generation of business leaders in the Kingdom. Witnessing the calibre of innovation on display this year has been truly inspiring, and we look forward to seeing these young entrepreneurs shape the future of Bahrain's economy."

On this occasion, Mr. Fareed Bader, President of EO Bahrain, stated, “Inspired by the legacy of the late Farouk Almoayyed, this award serves as a vital platform to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs. It provides a stimulating, competitive environment that supports innovation and fosters entrepreneurial thinking, contributing to the development of national talent capable of leading the future of business.”

He added, “This initiative has provided students with a unique opportunity to present their ideas to select experts and investors, gaining practical experience that will propel their projects forward. We are proud of the impressive achievements of our participants and anticipate the evolution of their projects into true success stories.”

For his part, Mr. Bob Thacker, GSEA Chair at EO Bahrain, commented, “The high volume of participation reflects the growing entrepreneurial mindset among students, demonstrated through innovative, viable, and scalable projects. This success underscores our efforts to promote a culture of entrepreneurship among youth in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

The GSEA program is EO’s flagship initiative, focused on the discovery and support of students who successfully establish and manage their own businesses alongside their academic studies, providing them with the opportunity to compete at regional and global levels.

This organisation of this award aligns with Bahrain’s broader goals of fostering a dynamic entrepreneurial environment and supporting economic diversification. This is achieved by empowering youth to innovate and transform their ideas into successful and sustainable projects.

EO Bahrain remains committed to launching more high-quality initiatives that support entrepreneurs at every stage of their growth, contributing to a more competitive and sustainable entrepreneurial community.

It is noteworthy that the Entrepreneurs’ Organisation Bahrain is the local chapter of the global EO network which includes over 18,000 business owners in 220 chapters across 75 countries. The Bahrain chapter consists of 37 members with combined turnover exceeding $120 million, providing approximately 3,900 jobs. The organisation is governed by a 15-person Board of Directors, presided by Fareed Bader, and aims to empower members’ growth and connect Bahrain with the global entrepreneurship ecosystem.