Abu Dhabi: Envision, the global leader in green technology, today announced the launch of Dubhe, its groundbreaking Energy Foundation Model, designed to shape the world’s largest Physical AI system the AI energy system.

Inspired by Dubhe, the guiding star of the Big Dipper that has helped humanity navigate by the North Star for thousands of years, the Dubhe Energy Foundation Model was unveiled by Lei Zhang, Founder and CEO of Envision, during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

Dubhe sits at the core of Envision’s Physical AI architecture, analysing vast real-world energy data streams to orchestrate renewable generation, storage, grids, and demand in real time. By unlocking the abundance of renewable resources and driving costs toward near-zero marginal levels, Dubhe enables energy systems to scale in step with AI – addressing the unprecedented energy demands that AI places on global infrastructure.

“For centuries, Dubhe guided humanity through the night sky. Today, Dubhe is the guiding star of the AI era shaping the AI energy system with a foundation that is infinite, intelligent, and inexpensive, supporting the prosperity of a new civilization,” says Lei.

Shaping the AI Energy System: From Large Language Models to Physical Artificial Intelligence

While large language models have transformed the digital world, Envision believes the next leap lies in Physical Artificial Intelligence AI that directly governs the physical systems essential to human survival and prosperity.

Dubhe works in tandem with Tianji, Envision’s large-scale weather foundation model. Because renewable energy depends on weather, Tianji provides the predictive intelligence that allows Physical AI to anticipate and respond to weather-driven variability, ensuring the energy system operates efficiently and reliably at scale.

“Language models understand words. Physical AI understands the world. Energy is the foundation of all systems,” says Lei. “This isn’t just an energy transition. It’s a civilizational upgrade, laying the foundation for human prosperity within planetary boundaries.”

Strategic Partnership with Masdar to Advance AI Energy System Deployment

Envision also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Masdar, the UAE’s clean energy champion, to jointly unveil the future-oriented AI Energy System. The signing was witnessed by HE Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, Masdar Chairman, together with Lei Zhang.

Under the agreement, Masdar recognizes Envision as a strategic partner in renewable energy technology sectors, including wind power, energy storage, and green hydrogen, to jointly advance the large-scale deployment of AI energy systems and accelerate the global energy transition.

About Envision

Envision is a world-leading green technology company that provides renewable energy solutions for global enterprises, governments, and institutions. Encompassing three major business sectors - Smart Wind Turbines, Energy Storage, and Green Hydrogen Solutions, Envision collaboratively constructs comprehensive solutions for energy transformation.

Envision has received several accolades for its sustainability performance, including the EcoVadis Gold Medal and the CDP “A-List”. It was also recognized in Fortune's “Change the World” list and ranked among the top 10 smartest companies by the MIT Technology Review.

Today, Envision leverages its global network of R&D and engineering centers across the United States, UK, France, Germany, Denmark, China, etc. to continuously lead global green technology development. Envision joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and committed to achieving the "Business Ambition for 1.5°C" in 2021. It has achieved carbon neutrality across its global operations by 2022 and will achieve carbon neutrality throughout its value chain by 2028.

For more, please visit envision-group.com.